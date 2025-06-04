The 2025 Belmont Stakes will mark the third and final leg of a thrilling Triple Crown season. Sovereignty won a mad dash to the finish against Journalism in the Kentucky Derby. Then, Journalism went on to record a miraculous come-from-behind victory in the Preakness Stakes. Now, both horses have been entered into the 2025 Belmont Stakes field on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course and the rematch is generating plenty of buzz. However, they're not the only talented 2025 Belmont Stakes horses running. Baeza finished third at Churchill Downs and is back after bypassing the Preakness. He's 4-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez (6-1) and Peter Pan Stakes winner Hill Road (10-1) will also make their Triple Crown debuts as potential 2025 Belmont Stakes sleepers. SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Belmont Stakes 2025 from all angles.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Jody Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the Preakness exacta to start this Triple Crown season. He's also hit predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes in four of the last seven years.

Here are the top Belmont Stakes longshots to target, according to Demling:

Rodriguez (6-1)

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert is a three-time Belmont Stakes winner with a total of 17 wins in Triple Crown races to his name and he's been eager to get this horse onto the Triple Crown trail for weeks now. He qualified for the Kentucky Derby with his wire-to-wire win at the Wood Memorial but was scratched the week of the race with a minor foot injury. Then Baffert targeted a return at the Preakness but was forced to hold the horse out again while he recovered.

However, it appears Rodriguez is finally cleared to run and he drew the No. 3 post on Monday night and is expected to go to the front with legendary jockey Mike Smith aboard. Smith is also a three-time Belmont Stakes winner, most recently teaming with Baffert to win the Triple Crown aboard Justify in 2018. He's one of only two horses in the field with a clear preference for setting the pace and his early speed could change the complexion of Saturday's race. He's a live longshot and you can also boost your bankroll with this FanDuel Racing promo code.

Crudo (15-1)

Crudo is the other pacesetter in the Belmont Stakes 2025 field and he'll also be making his Triple Crown debut on Saturday. Trainer Todd Pletcher is a four-time winner of this race and he'll have two entries in 2025, Crudo and Uncaged (30-1), who will start side by side in the No. 4 and No. 5 posts, respectively. However, Crudo certainly looks like the more impressive of the two, as he's shown massive improvement since debuting at Gulfstream Park in February.

Sired by Justify out of Deputy Minister mare Blossomed, Crudo finished fourth in that six-furlong maiden race but he bounced back two months later to break his maiden with a 7 1/4-length win at Keeneland where the gap was still widening as he crossed the line. His next start came on the undercard of the Preakness Stakes and he delivered another dominant performance, overcoming early competition for the lead to win the Spendthrift Farms Sir Barton Stakes by 7 1/2 lengths. He's being treated as somewhat of a novelty with celebrity chef Bobby Flay as an owner, but it's clear there's a lot of potential for this son of a Triple Crown winner.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race."

SportsLine also has Belmont Stakes 2025 picks from long-time horse racing journalist Gene Menez.

