The 2025 Belmont Stakes is a rematch between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners, Sovereignty (2-1) and Journalism (8-5). The race is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET from the famed Saratoga Race Course and features a rematch of the two favorites from their 1-2 finish in Louisville five weeks ago. Baeza (4-1) is the third choice in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds after flying home down the stretch in a gallant third place effort at the Kentucky Derby. With Saratoga known as the "Graveyard of Champions," will a longshot prevail in this race like Dornoch did at 15-1 a year ago? SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Belmont Stakes 2025 from all angles ahead of Saturday's 7:04 p.m. ET post time.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Jody Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the Preakness exacta to start this Triple Crown season. He's also hit predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes in four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge. You can see Demling's full projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

Here are the top Belmont Stakes longshots to target:

Rodriguez (6-1)

Trainer Bob Baffert has won the Belmont Stakes three times and looks for a fourth win with Rodriguez (6-1) on Saturday at Saratoga. Rodriguez won the Grade II Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in April before being scratched from the Kentucky Derby with a foot bruise. Now five weeks later, he's ready to challenge the likes of Sovereignty and Journalism for a chance at a Triple Crown victory.



In his second career race, Rodriguez defeated Baeza by seven lengths in a maiden special weight at Santa Anita. Two races later, he faded to third behind Journalism, 11 1/4 lengths back in the Grade II San Felipe Stakes. In the two races where he's gotten an early lead, Rodriguez has cruised to victory but in three races where he hasn't, he's 0-for-3. Jockey Mike Smith will look to get him a comfortable trip upfront and hope the closers can't chase him down in Saturday's race.

Crudo (15-1)

Sired by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify out of Deputy Minister mare Blossomed, Crudo didn't make his debut until February of his three-year-old season at Gulfstream Park. He ran fourth in that six-furlong maiden race but did bounce back to earn his first victory at Keeneland in a seven-furlong ride a little over two months later. Crudo won that race by 7 1/4 lengths and then was entered into the Spendthrift Farms Sir Barton Stakes on the Preakness undercard less than a month later.

That race stretched the horse out to 1 1/16 miles, but Crudo showed no signs of issue with the added distance. He overcame some early pressure on the lead to win by 7 1/2 lengths to build enough confidence from trainer Todd Pletcher and owners James Ventura and Bobby Flay (yes, that Bobby Flay) to enter him in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field. Pletcher is a four-time Belmont winner and jockey John Velazquez has two Belmont wins to his name, so connections could help make up for the experience that Crudo lacks. You can add even more value with this TwinSpires promo code.

