Close your eyes, think of the most memorable editions of the Belmont Stakes of the past 50 or so years, and what do you see?

Perhaps Secretariat moving like a machine. Affirmed and Alydar battling with nothing but a head separating them for a mile. Birdstone surging past Smarty Jones. American Pharoah finally ending the 37-year Triple Crown drought.

All of those Belmont Stakes have this in common: a horse attempting to complete the Triple Crown by winning the Test of the Champion.

The Belmont Stakes is at its best when the Triple Crown is on the line. This year, however, that possibility ended quickly after the connections of Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty famously decided to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes.

But while no Triple Crown will be on the line in Saturday's Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, the race offers the next best thing: a rematch between the winners of the first two jewels of the Triple Crown, Sovereignty and Journalism.

Sovereignty outkicked Journalism down the stretch five weeks ago on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs to win the Kentucky Derby. Journalism turned in one of the most mind-blowing stretch runs in Triple Crown history when he powered through a hole that wasn't there, regained his momentum and caught Gosger to win the Preakness Stakes while Sovereignty sat in his stall at Saratoga.

Despite losing to Sovereignty in the Derby, Journalism has been installed as the slight 8-5 morning-line favorite in the eight-horse Belmont Stakes field at the top racebooks, just ahead of Sovereignty (2-1). New users who find those odds intriguing can take advantage of Belmont Stakes promos.

But the final jewel of the Triple Crown shapes up as more than a two-horse race. The John Shirreffs-trained Baeza was a fast-closing third in the Derby, right behind Sovereignty and Journalism, and might have won with a better trip. Now with five weeks rest, Baeza could join the top of the class with a win. He is 4-1 on the morning line.

In addition, the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez will finally get his shot to run in a Triple Crown race. The California speedball went gate-to-wire in winning the Wood Memorial in April, but he developed a minor hoof issue that kept him out of the Derby and Preakness. Now healed, Rodriguez is projected to have a tactical edge on this field as the early pacesetter in a race lacking speed. He is 6-1 on the morning line.

What to know about the 157th Test of the Champion

What

Where Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Who Eight 3-year-old horses

Purse $2 million

Distance 1¼ miles

Post time 7:04 p.m. ET

Network FOX

Weather forecast Cloudy with a few showers, high of 73



Belmont Stakes live odds

As of 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday. Click here for updated odds throughout the day.

Road to the Belmont Stakes

Here are the most significant races on the road to Saratoga Springs:

Oct. 27, Street Sense Stakes In what proved to be the most important 2-year-old race of last year, Sovereignty rallied for an impressive win at Churchill Downs.

Jan. 4, Maiden special weight Rodriguez broke his maiden with a 7-length win over Baeza (second).

Feb. 1, Robert B. Lewis Stakes Rodriguez (second) couldn't catch a stablemate who was gifted an early lead.

March 1, Fountain of Youth Despite coming off a four-plus month layoff, Sovereignty just got up to win.

March 1 San Felipe Stakes Journalism powered past a Bob Baffert duo, including Rodriguez (third), to stamp himself as the Derby favorite.

March 29, Florida Derby Sovereignty (second) ran well but couldn't catch a Brad Cox trainee.

April 5, UAE Derby Heart of Honor (second) was outgamed by Admire Daytona, losing by a nose.

April 5, Wood Memorial Allowed to return to his frontrunning ways, Rodriguez wired the field.

April 5, Santa Anita Derby Journalism overcame some traffic trouble to run down Baeza (second) for his fourth straight win.

May 3, Kentucky Derby Sovereignty outkicked race favorite Journalism (second) down the stretch to win by 1½ lengths; Baeza was a fast-closing third.

May 10, Peter Pan Stakes Despite a moderate early pace, Hill Road rallied to win the Belmont Stakes prep race at Aqueduct; Uncaged (sixth) never threatened.

May 17, Sir Barton Stakes Crudo went gate-to-wire for the second straight race, drawing off powerfully for a 7½-length win.

May 17, Preakness Stakes Blocked by two rivals with nowhere to go, Journalism powered his way through a hole that wasn't there and made up five lengths with a furlong to go to catch a seemingly home-free Gosger in one of the most remarkable finishes in Triple Crown history. Heart of Honor (fifth) was never a threat.

Belmont Stakes horses (morning-line odds)

1 Hill Road (10-1)

Trainer Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Last race 1st in the Peter Pan Stakes by ¾ length

1st in the Peter Pan Stakes by ¾ length Career record 5 starts: 2 wins, 2 thirds

5 starts: 2 wins, 2 thirds Career earnings $336,496



$336,496 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 94 (2025 Peter Pan Stakes)

94 (2025 Peter Pan Stakes) Sire Quality Road

Trainer Chad Brown's horses have won more than 2,800 races and earned more than $313.8 million over his 19-year training career. But none has won the Belmont Stakes. On Saturday, Hill Road can give Brown, who grew up in nearby Mechanicville, N.Y., arguably the biggest victory of his career ... See full profile.

2 Sovereignty (2-1)

Trainer Bill Mott

Bill Mott Jockey Junior Alvarado

Junior Alvarado Last race 1st in the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths

1st in the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths Career record 6 starts: 3 wins, 2 seconds

6 starts: 3 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings $3,672,800

$3,672,800 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 104 (2025 Kentucky Derby)

104 (2025 Kentucky Derby) Sire Into Mischief

Five weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby, Sovereignty unleashed his powerful late kick to outrun race favorite Journalism and win the Run for the Roses. After his connections decided to bypass the Preakness, Sovereignty is back but he isn't the favorite to win the final leg of the Triple Crown ... See full profile.

3 Rodriguez (6-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Jockey: Mike Smith

Mike Smith Last race: First in the Wood Memorial by 3½ lengths

First in the Wood Memorial by 3½ lengths Career record: 5 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third

5 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third Career earnings: $522,800

$522,800 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 101 (2025 Wood Memorial)

101 (2025 Wood Memorial) Sire: Authentic

After going gate-to-wire to win the Wood Memorial and earning his spot in the Kentucky Derby, this California speedball developed a quarter crack that kept him out of the Derby and Preakness Stakes. Now fully healed, Rodriguez is back and a threat to repeat his frontrunning magic ... See full profile.

4 Uncaged (30-1)

Trainer Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey Luis Saez

Luis Saez Last race Sixth in the Peter Pan Stakes by 10¼ lengths

Sixth in the Peter Pan Stakes by 10¼ lengths Career record 4 starts: 2 wins

4 starts: 2 wins Career earnings $105,450

$105,450 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 84 (2024 maiden special weight)

84 (2024 maiden special weight) Sire Curlin

No horse enters the Belmont Stakes off a worse performance than Uncaged, who was beaten by more than 10 lengths in the Peter Pan Stakes. Despite that effort, the Todd Pletcher trainee is set to compete in the final leg of the Triple Crown and he is the co-longest shot in the field ... See full profile.

5 Crudo (15-1)

Trainer Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey John Velazquez

John Velazquez Last race 1st in the Sir Barton Stakes by 7½ lengths

1st in the Sir Barton Stakes by 7½ lengths Career record 3 starts: 2 wins

3 starts: 2 wins Career earnings $130,148

$130,148 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 84 (2025 Sir Barton Stakes)

84 (2025 Sir Barton Stakes) Sire Justify

No horse in the Belmont Stakes field is more appropriately named than Crudo, which means "raw" in Italian. This colt co-owned by celebrity chef Bobby Flay has raced just three starts—the fewest of the Belmont entrants—winning two of them. On Saturday, Crudo will take a major jump in class when he enters the starting gate for the Belmont. ... See full profile.

6 Baeza (4-1)

Trainer: John Shirreffs

John Shirreffs Jockey: Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Last race: Third in the Kentucky Derby by 1 and 3/4 lengths

Third in the Kentucky Derby by 1 and 3/4 lengths Career record: 5 starts: 1 win, 2 seconds, 1 third

5 starts: 1 win, 2 seconds, 1 third Career earnings: $648,500



$648,500 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 102 (2025 Kentucky Derby)

102 (2025 Kentucky Derby) Sire: McKinzie

The Belmont Stakes is being billed as a rematch between Journalism and Sovereignty. But Baeza was right behind those two in the Kentucky Derby and has a chance to spoil the party ... See full profile.

7 Journalism (8-5)

Trainer Michael McCarthy

Michael McCarthy Jockey Umberto Rispoli

Umberto Rispoli Last race 1st in the Preakness Stakes by ½ length

1st in the Preakness Stakes by ½ length Career record 7 starts: 5 wins, 1 second, 1 third

7 starts: 5 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $2,838,880

$2,838,880 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 108 (2025 San Felipe Stakes)

108 (2025 San Felipe Stakes) Sire Curlin

Journalism's finish to the Preakness Stakes will go down as one of the most improbable in Triple Crown history. And now the horse that was billed as horse racing's Next Big Thing will get a chance to avenge his Kentucky Derby loss to Sovereignty. ... See full profile.

8 Heart of Honor (30-1)

Trainer Joseph Osborne

Joseph Osborne Jockey Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne Last race Fifth in the Preakness Stakes by 8¾ lengths

Fifth in the Preakness Stakes by 8¾ lengths Career record 7 starts: 2 wins, 4 seconds

7 starts: 2 wins, 4 seconds Career earnings $400,919



$400,919 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 86 (2025 Preakness Stakes)

86 (2025 Preakness Stakes) Sire Honor A.P.

The connections of Heart of Honor shipped the horse all the way from Dubai to race in the Preakness Stakes. And with few dirt races in Europe and Dubai over the summer, they have decided to continue on to the Belmont Stakes despite a pedestrian fifth place finish in the Preakness ... See full profile.