Rain could be a factor on Saturday when the 2025 Belmont Stakes go to post. The current 2025 Belmont Stakes weather forecast is calling for rain showers throughout the day, which may cause a sloppy track for the race at 7:04 p.m. ET at Saratoga Race Course. If the track is wet, this will be the first off track for a Belmont Stakes since 2011 when Ruler of Ice won as a longshot at 24-1 odds.

Saratoga hosts the Belmont Stakes for the second consecutive year as Belmont Park is in the midst of a remodeling project. Normally the Belmont Stakes is run at a mile and a half at Belmont Park, but once again the race length has been adjusted to a mile and a quarter, the same distance as the Kentucky Derby. Last year's Belmont was the first time the race had been run at this distance since 1905.

Known as the "Graveyard of Champions," Saratoga is where many favorites have been surprisingly upset by unheralded challengers in previous years. This year, Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty (2-1) and Preakness winner Journalism (8-5) will challenge six other horses in the third jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Sovereignty and Journalism ran well under sloppy conditions at Churchill Downs, while Journalism's win in the Preakness was after the rain subsided on a fast track. Which horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field might fare best with rainy 2025 Belmont Stakes conditions in play? In addition to Sovereignty, the eight-horse 2025 Belmont Stakes field includes only one other horse that has won on a sloppy track, Uncaged (30-1).

2025 Belmont Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies Temperature Rain Chance Friday Morning showers 75 80% Saturday morning Thunderstorms 64 75% Post time (7:04 p.m. ET) Partly cloudy 74 24%

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Belmont horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

Here are three Belmont horses to target, given the potential Saratoga track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Belmont Stakes:

Sovereignty (2-1)

He's only run once on an off track, winning the Kentucky Derby with a 105 Beyer Speed Figure on a sloppy track. Sovereignty held off eventual Preakness champion, Journalism, and the fast closing Baeza to win the first jewel of the Triple Crown. After skipping the Preakness Stakes to target this race, trainer Bill Mott's horse comes in fresh looking to hold off the seven challengers in the Belmont Stakes.

An advantage that Sovereignty might have this time is not having to go as wide during the race. With so many horses in the field, he had to move out 5-6 paths off the rail to find the room to make his winning run. With less than half of the field as we saw in Louisville, Sovereignty should be able to save more ground and battle the front runners and Journalism down the stretch on Saturday.

Crudo (15-1)

Making only his fourth career start, Crudo is up against it from a Beyer Speed Figure perspective against this field. His top career BSF is only 84, more than 20 points below the likes of Journalism and Sovereignty. But he's trained by four-time Belmont stakes winning trainer Todd Pletcher and has already won twice in front running fashion.

With a Tomlinson Wet Figure of 408, Crudo is bred to run well in wet conditions like those expected at Saratoga on Saturday. If he can outduel Rodriguez to the front and get a comfortable lead, Crudo may be able to control the pace of the race and go wire-to-wire as Dornoch did in upset fashion last year.

Uncaged (30-1)

Perhaps no other horse benefits from a sloppy track as much as Uncaged, the longest shot in the field at 30-1. Trained by the legendary Todd A. Pletcher, Uncaged isn't getting much of a shot from handicappers after his disappointing sixth-place finish at the Peter Pan in May. However, looking a bit further back, his two career wins and his two fastest speed figures have come on muddy tracks.

That includes an allowance-race win at Aqueduct Racetrack in April at one mile in the mud. In an eight-horses 2025 Belmont Stakes field where five horses are 10-1 or lower on the morning line, Uncaged could be worth a look at these long odds, especially if the track conditions are iffy.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

SportsLine's Jody Demling nailed the Kentucky Derby trifecta and Preakness exacta this year, as well as having picked the winner of the Belmont in 4 of the last 7 years.

