As of Friday afternoon, the weather is not too promising for the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. With heavy rain expected to fall for hours at Saratoga Race Course, the track could remain sloppy heading into Saturday, where more rain is expected. With a 7:04 p.m. ET post time for the Belmont Stakes, it's possible the track could be upgraded throughout the day, but the strong assumption is that it will be an off track come race time.

The Belmont Stakes has been run on a fast track every year since 2011, when Ruler on Ice stunned the field on a muddy surface at Belmont Park at odds of 24-1. The race distance has been modified to a mile and a quarter, shorter than the usual mile and a half length due to Saratoga's track dimensions. This is the second consecutive year that the famed track has hosted Belmont Stakes weekend before its summer meet due to renovations at Belmont Park.

Known as the "Graveyard of Champions", Saratoga has seen many notable favorites get upset in shocking fashion over the years. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty (2-1) and Preakness Stakes victor Journalism (8-5) rematch with a chance for one of them to win two legs of the famed Triple Crown. Sovereignty held off Journalism on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs five weeks ago in the Run for the Roses.

Which horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field might fare best with rainy conditions in play? In addition to Sovereignty, the eight-horse 2025 Belmont Stakes field includes only one other horse that has won on a sloppy track, Uncaged (30-1). Could Uncaged stage even a bigger upset than Dornoch's 15-1 wire-to-wire win last year?

2025 Belmont Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies Temperature Rain Chance Friday Morning showers 75 80% Saturday morning Thunderstorms 64 75% Post time (7:04 p.m. ET) Partly cloudy 74 24%

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Belmont horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

Here are three Belmont horses to target, given the potential Saratoga track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Belmont Stakes:

Sovereignty (2-1)

He's only run once on an off track, winning the Kentucky Derby with a 105 Beyer Speed Figure on a sloppy track. Sovereignty held off eventual Preakness champion, Journalism, and the fast closing Baeza to win the first jewel of the Triple Crown. After skipping the Preakness Stakes to target this race, trainer Bill Mott's horse comes in fresh looking to hold off the seven challengers in the Belmont Stakes.

An advantage that Sovereignty might have this time is not having to go as wide during the race. With so many horses in the field, he had to move out 5-6 paths off the rail to find the room to make his winning run. With less than half of the field as we saw in Louisville, Sovereignty should be able to save more ground and battle the front runners and Journalism down the stretch on Saturday.

Crudo (15-1)

Owned by celebrity chef Bobby Flay, Crudo (15-1) is making only his fourth career start in this year's Belmont Stakes. His Beyer Speed Figures are around 20 points below the top contenders so from that standpoint, his chances seem remote unless something goes amiss with Sovereignty, Journalism, and Baeza. But his Tomlinson Wet Figure is 408 which means he is bred to run in wet conditions, so an off track may be to his liking.

Trained by four time Belmont Stakes winner Todd Pletcher, Crudo has two wins in three starts and should look to be towards the front of the pack heading into the first turn. While he may have to battle the likes of Rodriguez and Uncaged for the top spot early, Crudo could save ground and have more stamina down the home stretch to hold off the deep closers. He is worth a look at a big price especially if the track is not rated fast.

Uncaged (30-1)

Perhaps no other horse benefits from a sloppy track as much as Uncaged, the longest shot in the field at 30-1. Trained by the legendary Todd A. Pletcher, Uncaged isn't getting much of a shot from handicappers after his disappointing sixth-place finish at the Peter Pan in May. However, looking a bit further back, his two career wins and his two fastest speed figures have come on muddy tracks.

That includes an allowance-race win at Aqueduct Racetrack in April at one mile in the mud. In an eight-horses 2025 Belmont Stakes field where five horses are 10-1 or lower on the morning line, Uncaged could be worth a look at these long odds, especially if the track conditions are iffy.

