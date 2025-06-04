Track conditions need to play into Belmont Stakes betting since this event unfolds in the late spring and rain is generally a possibility. The latest 2025 Belmont Stakes weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers around post time at 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Rain is expected to fall throughout the day as well. A sloppy track would mark the second time this Triple Crown season that a race would be run in the mud after Churchill Downs was also waterlogged for the Kentucky Derby.

The 2025 Belmont Stakes odds list Journalism as the 8-5 favorite, followed by Sovereignty at 2-1. Those 2025 Belmont Stakes favorites will take on plenty of action, but this is a race where the favorite wins slightly more than 40% of the time. Potential Belmont Stakes sleepers include the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez (6-1) and Hill Road (10-1), who hasn't run in the Triple Crown, but won the Peter Pan Stakes on May 10.

Sovereignty and Journalism ran well under sloppy conditions at Churchill Downs, while Journalism's win at Pimlico was after the rain subsided on a fast track. Which horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field might fare best with rainy conditions in play? In addition to Sovereignty, the eight-horse 2025 Belmont Stakes field includes only one other horse that has won on a sloppy track, Uncaged (30-1).

2025 Belmont Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies Temperature Rain Chance Thursday Cloudy 88 25% Friday Thunderstorms 77 55% Saturday (Belmont Stakes day) Rain 72 50%

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Belmont horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

Here are three Belmont horses to target, given the potential Saratoga track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Belmont Stakes:

Sovereignty (2-1)

He's only run once on an off track, winning the Kentucky Derby with a 105 Beyer Speed Figure on a sloppy track. Sovereignty held off eventual Preakness champion, Journalism, and the fast closing Baeza to win the first jewel of the Triple Crown. After skipping the Preakness Stakes to target this race, trainer Bill Mott's horse comes in fresh looking to hold off the seven challengers in the Belmont Stakes.

Crudo (15-1)

The lightly raced Crudo takes on more experienced horses for the final leg of the Triple Crown. Trained by four-time Belmont Stakes winning trainer Todd Pletcher, Crudo has won two of three starts in front-running fashion. With a Tomlinson Wet Figure of 408, he is bred to run well in sloppy conditions like those expected at Saratoga on Saturday.

Uncaged (30-1)

Perhaps no other horse benefits from a sloppy track as much as Uncaged, the longest shot in the field at 30-1. Trained by the legendary Todd A. Pletcher, Uncaged isn't getting much of a shot from handicappers after his disappointing sixth-place finish at the Peter Pan in May. However, looking a bit further back, his two career wins and his two fastest speed figures have come on muddy tracks.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

SportsLine's Jody Demling nailed the Kentucky Derby trifecta and Preakness exacta this year, as well as having picked the winner of the Belmont in 4 of the last 7 years.

