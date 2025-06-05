The 2025 Belmont Stakes weather forecast is still calling for light rain on Saturday, which after a projected downpour on Friday means Saratoga Race Course's track could be sloppy for the 2025 Belmont Stakes. The race is set to run at 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday. If there is an off track at Saratoga, it will be the first time since Ruler of Ice won at 24-1 odds in 2011 that a Belmont Stakes has been run on an off track.

The Belmont Stakes is being run at Saratoga for the second consecutive year with renovations at Belmont Park still in progress. Normally run at a mile-and-a-half, the race has been shortened to a mile-and-a-quarter again this year, the same distance as the Kentucky Derby. For anyone wondering how to bet the Belmont Stakes, last year's Belmont was the first time the race had been run at this distance since 1905.

Saratoga is known by the moniker: "The Graveyard of Champions", where favorites have been surprisingly upset by longer shot horses in previous years. This year, Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty (2-1) and Preakness winner Journalism (8-5) will challenge six other horses in the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Both of the top two horses in this year's 2025 Belmont Stakes odds ran well on a sloppy track during the Kentucky Derby, while Journalism's win at Pimlico was after the track had become fast following rain in the Baltimore area. Which horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field might fare best with rainy conditions in play? In addition to Sovereignty, the eight-horse 2025 Belmont Stakes field includes only one other horse that has won on a sloppy track, Uncaged (30-1).

2025 Belmont Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies Temperature Rain Chance Thursday Partly Cloudy 88 15% Friday Thunderstorms 77 60% Saturday (Belmont Stakes day) Light Rain 78 45%

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Belmont horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

Here are three Belmont horses to target, given the potential Saratoga track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Belmont Stakes:

Sovereignty (2-1)

He's only run once on an off track, winning the Kentucky Derby with a 105 Beyer Speed Figure on a sloppy track. Sovereignty held off eventual Preakness champion, Journalism, and the fast closing Baeza to win the first jewel of the Triple Crown. After skipping the Preakness Stakes to target this race, trainer Bill Mott's horse comes in fresh looking to hold off the seven challengers in the Belmont Stakes.

An advantage that Sovereignty might have this time is not having to go as wide during the race. With so many horses in the field, he had to move out 5-6 paths off the rail to find the room to make his winning run. With less than half of the field as we saw in Louisville, Sovereignty should be able to save more ground and battle the front runners and Journalism down the stretch on Saturday.

Crudo (15-1)

Owned by celebrity chef Bobby Flay and trained by four-time Belmont Stakes winning trainer Todd Pletcher, the lightly raced Crudo takes his shot at Belmont Stakes glory on Saturday. He is two for three lifetime, though his Beyer Speed Figures are around 20 points below the top horses. But his Tomlinson Wet Figure is 408, meaning that he is bred to run well in sloppy conditions like those expected at Saratoga on Saturday.

The key for Crudo's race is to outduel fellow early speedster Rodriguez for the lead and get a comfortable trip from there. If he is able to slow the race down in the middle to save stamina for the stretch, Crudo is worth including in exotics over the projected off track. While he's a longshot for a reason due to inexperience and previous speed, at Saratoga stunning results are more common than at most other race tracks.

Uncaged (30-1)

Perhaps no other horse benefits from a sloppy track as much as Uncaged, the longest shot in the field at 30-1. Trained by the legendary Todd A. Pletcher, Uncaged isn't getting much of a shot from handicappers after his disappointing sixth-place finish at the Peter Pan in May. However, looking a bit further back, his two career wins and his two fastest speed figures have come on muddy tracks.

That includes an allowance-race win at Aqueduct Racetrack in April at one mile in the mud. In an eight-horses 2025 Belmont Stakes field where five horses are 10-1 or lower on the morning line, Uncaged could be worth a look at these long odds, especially if the track conditions are iffy.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

SportsLine's Jody Demling nailed the Kentucky Derby trifecta and Preakness exacta this year, as well as having picked the winner of the Belmont in 4 of the last 7 years.

