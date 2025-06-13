With all new teams and a new $1 million bonus, the 2025 BIG3 basketball season has the potential to be the league's best season to date.

This season, the 10-week BIG3 schedule will feature eight new teams that will each make a stop in their home markets in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles and Miami. The $1 million win bonus will be awarded to the two teams who will play in the Championship game.

"This is the most anticipated BIG3 season yet," said BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube. "Not only are the players competing for the Dr. J trophy, but also for a $1M win bonus. Beyond that, the play is harder, the players are tougher, and the league is more competitive than ever. Our fans have the chance to be part of history every week when each team makes their hometown debut.

"Everyone knows that the BIG3 isn't just what is done on the court -- when we come to town, you know there is music, culture, and community to be had. We can't wait for our fans to meet their teams and experience another summer of the best 3-on-3 basketball starting June 14."

The BIG3's 2025 season will tip off with four games this Saturday from Chicago's Allstate Arena. The first game is slated to tip off at 3 p.m. ET. Below is a look at each Week 1 matchup along with how you can follow the action in real time. Also included below is a quick rundown of some of the league's star players for the 2025 season.

BIG3 Week 1 schedule

Game 1: LA Riot vs. Miami 305 (CBS)

LA Riot vs. Miami 305 (CBS) Game 2: Detroit Amps vs. Chicago Triplets (CBS)

Detroit Amps vs. Chicago Triplets (CBS) Game 3: Houston Rig Hands vs. DMV Trilogy (Vice)

Houston Rig Hands vs. DMV Trilogy (Vice) Game 4: Boston Ball Hogs vs. Dallas Power (Vice)

Notable players

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles

It's not everyday when a league employs a current Hall of Famer, but that's what the BIG3 will have this year in Howard, who is part of this year's Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.

Despite his upcoming Hall of Fame induction, the 39-year-old Howard clearly still has the itch to compete on the hardwood. Howard, who last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season, is one of the most dominant defensive players in basketball history. During his 18-year NBA career, Howard won three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He parlayed his defensive prowess into an Eastern Conference title with the 2008-09 Orlando Magic and an NBA title as a member of the 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers.

Kemba Walker, Chicago

Now 35, Walker has had a very impressive basketball career up to this point. After leading UConn to a national title in 2011, Walker enjoyed a 12-year NBA career that included four consecutive All-Star nods from 2017-20.

Walker, who last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season, is currently serving as a player enhancement coach for the Charlotte Hornets.

Lance Stephenson, Miami

The top pick in this year's BIG3 draft, Stephenson joins the league following a 10-year NBA career that included a solid four-year run with the Indiana Pacers. Known for his physicality, Stephenson played an integral role during the Pacers' run to back-to-back Eastern Conference finals appearances.

Wesley Johnson, Los Angeles

The fourth pick in the draft, the 37-year-old Johnson will join forces with Howard in Los Angeles. A member of the NBA's All-Rookie Team in 2011, Johnson carved out a nine-year NBA career that included two seasons as Kobe Bryant's teammate with the Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell, Chicago

Los Angeles isn't the only team that has a dynamic duo. Chicago also boasts one with Walker and Harrell, who during his eight-year NBA career finished in the top-10 in Sixth Man of the Year voting four straight years that included winning the award in 2019-20. That season, he set career highs by averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.