The BIG3 playoffs are here, with Week 10 taking place on Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The regular season ended last week with the Chicago Triplets and Dallas Power in a tie for first place with a 6-2 record, while the Miami 305 finished with a 5-3 record to finish third. Rounding out the rest of the postseason field is the LA Riot, who finished 4-4.

Because the Triplets finished with a better point differential than the Power, and a better record than Miami (who had the best point differential in the league), that means Chicago finished atop the standings as the No. 1 team heading into the playoffs. Similarly, LA advanced because it had a better point differential than Boston or Detroit.

Week 10 tips off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS starting with the celebrity game which will feature Team Cube, coached by none other than league founder Ice Cube going against Team Clyde, coached by Hall of Fame player Clyde Drexler. Here are the lineups:

Team Cube

podcast host Gillie

podcast host Wallo

former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant

basketball reporter Chris Haynes

rapper/singer Toosii

rapper Symba

Team Clyde

former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson who now goes by OchoCinco

2023 BIG3 Rookie of the Year Hezi God

rapper Waka Flocka

comedian Kam Patterson

Love Island participant Jose Garcia

Canadian social media influencer MD Motivator

BIG3 Week 10 (Aug. 17) schedule

BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game: Team Cube vs. Team Clyde, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Team Cube vs. Team Clyde, 3 p.m. (CBS) Playoffs Game 1: Chicago Triplets vs. LA Riot, 4 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Triplets vs. LA Riot, 4 p.m. (CBS) Playoffs Game 2: Dallas Power vs. Miami 305, 5 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Triplets -- 1 seed 6 2 Dallas Power -- 2 seed 6 2 Miami 305 -- 3 seed 5 3 LA Riot -- 4 seed 4 4 Boston Ball Hogs -- eliminated 4 4 Detroit Amps -- eliminated 4 4 DMV Trilogy -- eliminated 2 6 Houston Rig Hands -- eliminated 1 7

Notable players to watch

Nasir Core, Chicago

Core finished with 17 points in Chicago's Week 9 win against Detroit. He capped off the performance with the game-winning shot to give the Triplets their third consecutive win. He's one of only two players this season to score at least 12 points in all eight games this season, and he's tied with Jordan Crawford for the most game-winners in the league this season with three.

Michael Beasley, Miami

Beasley had a dominate performance in Week 9, putting up 20 points in Miami's blowout win against Houston. He's the first BIG3 player to post 30+ points, 7+ rebounds, 4+ assists and 4+ steals in a single game since 2018. He's the only player this season who has eclipsed the 30-point mark twice this season, and he finished the regular season as the league's leading scorer averaging 23.1 points a game.

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles

Howard put up his second-straight 18-point, 15-rebound performance, helping LA beat Chicago in Week 9. He's the first BIG3 player with 18+ points, 17+ rebounds and 3+ blocks in a single game since at least 2018. Howard is also just one of two players this season to record multiple games where he's put up 18+ points and 15+ boards.

Glen Rice Jr., Dallas

Rice finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Week 9's win against the DMV. He also joins Core as the other player to score at least 12 points in every game this season. And he can distribute, too, as led the regular season with four assists per contest. He also finished second in the BIG3 in scoring averaging 19 points per game.