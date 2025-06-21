The BIG3 season began with a bang last week in Chicago. All four games were decided by six points or fewer, with two games coming down to the final bucket to determine a winner. We also saw a brawl between Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson spill into the stands at Allstate Arena, as it didn't take long for tensions to run high in the BIG3 season.

The early results from the league's shakeup with eight brand new teams were strong, as they all seemed incredibly balanced and competitive. With a $1 million bonus on the line this year, there's plenty of motivation for players to bring their best and we saw that in the opening day of action.

Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson get into fight in BIG3 season opener that spills into crowd Carter Bahns

Week 2 of the 10-week 2025 BIG3 campaign brings the action to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, where they'll look to back up Week 1's drama-filled slate with another intense afternoon of hoops. Miami 305, Detroit Amps, Houston Rig Hands and Dallas Power will be looking to get to 2-0 on the young season, while DMV Trilogy, Boston Ball Hogs, Chicago Triplets and LA Riot will be trying to get their first win on the board.

The first game is slated to tip off at 1 p.m. ET. Below is a look at each Week 2 matchup along with how you can follow the action in real time. Also included below is a quick rundown of some of the players to watch for in Week 2.

BIG3 Week 2 (June 22) schedule

Game 1: Detroit Amps vs. Miami 305 (CBS)

Detroit Amps vs. Miami 305 (CBS) Game 2: Boston Ball Hogs vs. DMV Trilogy (CBS)

Boston Ball Hogs vs. DMV Trilogy (CBS) Game 3: Houston Rig Hands vs. Chicago Triplets (Vice)

Houston Rig Hands vs. Chicago Triplets (Vice) Game 4: LA Riot vs. Dallas Power (Vice)

BIG3 Standings

Team Wins Losses Miami 305 1 0 Detroit Amps 1 0 Houston Rig Hands 1 0 Dallas Power 1 0 DMV Trilogy 0 1 Boston Ball Hogs 0 1 Chicago Triplets 0 1 LA Riot 0 1

Notable players to watch

Joe Johnson, Detroit

One of the most dominant scorers in BIG3 history is at it once again, as Iso Joe opened his season with 30 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the Amps' Week 1 win over the Chicago Triplets. Johnson has been giving BIG3 opponents buckets since first arriving in the league in 2019 (and for more than a decade before that in the NBA), and Miami 305 will have their hands full trying to slow him down.

Michael Beasley, Miami

On the other side of that opening matchup is Michael Beasley, who had 21 points and nine rebounds in Miami's opening win over the Riot. Beasley has been one of the top-five scorers in the BIG3 since he arrived in 2022, and he shows no signs of slowing down. His matchup with Joe Johnson in Game 1 on Sunday figures to be must-see.

Glen Rice Jr., Dallas

Rice got busy in Dallas' win over Boston last week, posting the second-most impressive stat-line of Week 1 with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He's been among the league's scoring leaders since 2022 and looked very comfortable in the opener.

Jordan Crawford, Los Angeles

The Riot added other big names like Dwight Howard and Wesley Johnson, but Crawford made a statement in their first game with 19 points. He and Howard (who had 10 and 7 before his ejection) look like a strong inside-outside tandem and Steez can get buckets with the best of them -- he led the BIG3 in scoring in 2023.

Montrezl Harrell, Chicago

Harrell made his BIG3 debut in impressive fashion with 18 points and seven boards in the Triplets' close loss to Detroit, and he looks to be a major force this year for Chicago. They'll be looking to bounce back against Houston, and Harrell is the man to watch for the Triplets.