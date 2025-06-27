Only one team is still undefeated as the BIG3 enters its third week of play. Six teams split their first two games, while one squad is still in search of its first win of the 2025 season.

Led by ageless wonder Joe Johnson, the Detroit Amps improved to 2-0 on June 22 after recording a 50-47 win over Miami 305. The Boston Ball Hogs improved to 1-1 after posting an eight-point win over the DMV Trilogy, who fell to 0-2. The Chicago Triplets also evened their record at 1-1 after coasting to a 17-point win over the Houston Rig Hands. The LA Riot won their first game after posting a five-point win over the Dallas Power.

There are several pressing questions entering this weekend's slate of games, which will take place at Miami's Kaseya Center Sunday afternoon. Can the Amps make it to 3-0? Can the Trilogy get their first win of the season? How will Houston rebound after last weekend's blowout loss? Each of those answers -- and more -- will be answered this Sunday when each of the league's eight teams face off for what should be a highly-entertaining slate of games.

The first game is slated to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Below is a look at each Week 3 matchup along with how you can follow the action in real time. Also included below is a quick rundown of some of the players to watch for in Week 3.

BIG3 Week 3 (June 29) schedule

Game 1: Houston Rig Hands vs. LA Riot (CBS)

Houston Rig Hands vs. LA Riot (CBS) Game 2: Boston Ball Hogs vs. Miami 305 (CBS)

Boston Ball Hogs vs. Miami 305 (CBS) Game 3: Detroit Amps vs. Dallas Power (Vice)

Detroit Amps vs. Dallas Power (Vice) Game 4: Chicago Triplets vs. DMV Trilogy (Vice)

BIG3 standings

Team Wins Losses Detroit Amps 2 0 Chicago Triplets 1 1 Boston Ball Hogs 1 1 Miami 305 1 1 LA Riot 1 1 Dallas Power 1 1 Houston Rig Hands 1 1 DMV Trilogy 0 2

Notable players to watch

Joe Johnson, Detroit

Iso Joe opened his season with 30 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the Amps' Week 1 win over the Chicago Triplets, and he followed that effort up with 29 points in last week's win over Miami. A seven-time NBA All-Star and one of the BIG3's biggest stars since he first joined the league in 2019, Johnson leads the BIG3 in scoring through two weeks.

Michael Beasley, Miami

Beasley, had 21 points and nine rebounds in Miami's opening win over LA and tallied 17 points in last week's loss to Detroit. Beasley, who like Johnson has carved out a successful in the BIG3, is currently fourth in the league in scoring and rebounds.

Glen Rice Jr., Dallas

Rice started this season off the right foot with got busy with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Dallas' Week 1 win over Boston. One of the BIG3's scoring leaders since 2022, Rice scored a team-high 19 points to go with nine rebounds during last week's close loss to LA. He's currently second in the league in rebounds and assists and its third in scoring.

Jordan Crawford, Los Angeles

Crawford made a statement in LA's first game with 19 points. He was even better last weekend, as he led the Riot with 28 points while leading them to their first win over the season. In fact, Crawford was the only LA player to reach double figures in scoring in Week 2.

Montrezl Harrell, Chicago

Harrell had a solid BIG3 debut with 18 points and seven boards in the Triplets' close loss to Detroit. He had 15 points and seven boards during last week's blowout win over Houston.

Earl Clark, DMV



Clark will be key if the Trilogy are going to turn things around. He was one of the team's bright spots last week when he led DMV with 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Trilogy played much better in the second half after scoring just 13 points in the first half.

Paul Millsap, Dallas



A four-time NBA All-Star, Millsap currently leads the BIG3 with 21 rebounds. He had 16 points and 14 bounds during last week's five-point loss to Los Angeles.