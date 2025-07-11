The BIG3 returns from a week hiatus due to the Independence Day holiday, with Week 5 action taking place in Boston's TD Garden. There are no undefeated teams remaining after the Dallas Power beat the Detroit Amps, 51-30, two weeks ago, handing Joe Johnson's squad its first loss of the season.

Johnson didn't play in that Week 3 game, which explains the loss for Detroit. Elsewhere around the league, the LA Riot beat the Houston Rig Hands, Miami 305 beat the Boston Ball Hogs and the DMV Trilogy remain winless after losing to the Chicago Triplets in Miami on June 29. Week 3 marked the first time the BIG3 played in Miami, and Miami 305 showed out for the home crowd in a blowout win to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Week 5 tips off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. Below is a look at each matchup along with how you can follow the action in real time. Also included below is a quick rundown of some of the players to watch for in Week 5.

BIG3 Week 5 (July 13) schedule

Game 1: DMV Trilogy vs. Miami 305 (CBS)

DMV Trilogy vs. Miami 305 (CBS) Game 2: Dallas Power vs. Chicago Triplets (CBS)

Dallas Power vs. Chicago Triplets (CBS) Game 3: Boston Ball Hogs vs. LA Riot (CBS)

Boston Ball Hogs vs. LA Riot (CBS) Game 4: Detroit Amps vs. Houston Rig Hands (Vice)

Team Wins Losses Miami 305 2 1 Chicago Triplets 2 1 Dallas Power 2 1 LA Riot 2 1 Detroit Amps 2 1 Boston Ball Hogs 1 2 Houston Rig Hands 1 2 DMV Trilogy 0 3

Notable players to watch

Joe Johnson, Detroit

Johnson didn't play in Week 3, so surely he'll have a big performance up his sleeve for Week 5 -- especially after his team recorded their first loss of the season without him on the floor. Johnson leads the league in points per game, averaging nearly 30 in his first two contests.

Montrezl Harrell, Chicago

Harrell dropped 26 points in Chicago's tightly-contested win against the DMV Trilogy, including 13 points in the first quarter. Harrell's been showing out in his first year playing for the BIG3, as he ranks third in the league in scoring, averaging nearly 20 points a game.

Michael Beasley, Miami

Beasley is coming off a season-high 22 points against Boston, including a 4-pointer to win the game. He led the 305 to the second-largest margin of victory this season, alongside Lance Stephenson as a potent 1-2 punch.

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles

Howard notched his BIG3 career high in Week 3 with 17 points -- including two 3-pointers! -- to go along with six rebounds. The outside shooting is something we certainly rarely saw from Superman during his All-Star NBA days. In Howard's first season with the BIG3, he's averaging 12 points and six rebounds, though Week 3 showed that perhaps he's found his footing in the league.

Glen Rice Jr., Dallas

Rice has gotten out to a hot start this season. He dropped 22 points in the blowout win over Detroit in Week 3. He ranks second in points per game this season at just over 21 a contest, and is tied for second with nine assists per game.