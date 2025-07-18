The BIG3 is back with Week 6's action taking place on Sunday at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit. Will any contenders emerge from the pack?

In Week 5, Miami 305 kept the DMV Trilogy winless, pushing their record to 0-4 on the season after a 52-49 win behind a 30-point performance from Michael Beasley. Beasley led all scorers that weekend with the highest point total, and sits third in the league in points per game with 22.5 per contest.

Elsewhere in the league, the Chicago Triplets improved to 3-1 after a 50-45 win over the Dallas Power, who fell to 2-2 on the season. T.J. Cline was the high scorer of that game with 19 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. The Boston Ball Hogs improved to 2-2 thanks to a 51-43 win against the LA Riot. Jonathon Simmons poured in 27 points in the win to lead Boston over LA. The Detroit Amps bounced back from a loss against the Houston Rig Hands, improving to 3-1 on the season behind 25 points from Cameron Smith to beat Houston 50-40.

Week 6 tips off on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. Below is a look at each matchup along with how you can follow the action in real time. Also included below is a quick rundown of some of the players to watch for in Week 6.

BIG3 Week 6 (July 20) schedule

Game 1: Chicago Triplets vs LA Riot (CBS)

Chicago Triplets vs LA Riot (CBS) Game 2: Miami 305 vs Dallas Power (CBS)

Miami 305 vs Dallas Power (CBS) Game 3: Detroit Amps vs DMV Trilogy (CBS)

Detroit Amps vs DMV Trilogy (CBS) Game 4: Boston Ball Hogs vs Houston Rig Hands (Vice)

Team Wins Losses Miami 305 3 1 Chicago Triplets 3 1 Detroit Amps 3 1 Dallas Power 2 2 Boston Ball Hogs 2 2 LA Riot 2 2 Houston Rig Hands 1 3 DMV Trilogy 0 4

Notable players to watch

Montrezl Harrell, Chicago

Harrell finished with 16 points in a win last week. Combined with Nasir Core and Chris Allen, Chicago held Dallas to just 21% shooting from deep and forced seven turnovers. Harrell ranks sixth in the league in points per game (18.8) and is tied for 10th in rebounds per contest (7.0).

Michael Beasley, Miami

Beasley keeps racking up points, and last week he finished out the win with a personal 7-0 run to complete a dominant 30-point performance. Beasley capped off the afternoon with a game-winning shot to put Miami at the top of the standings. He leads the league with 3 made 4-pointers, while the rest of the league is a combined 5-36 from 4-point range (13.9%).

Earl Clark, DMV

Clark had 19 of the team's 25 points in the first half last week. He finished with 28 points on the night, a career-high for the former NBA lottery pick. No one it shooting the 3-ball better than Clark right now, as he is tied for first in the BIG3 with eight made 3-pointers this season.

Cameron Smith, Detroit

Smith made a huge splash in Week 5, dropping 25 points in his BIG3 debut in what was a big win for Detroit over Houston. Smith was signed to replace the injured Joe Johnson, and he certainly filled the shoes of the BIG3 legend. Smith came in and immediately made an impact, racking up 11 consecutive points and scoring 16 of his 25 points by halftime.