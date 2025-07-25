It almost seems impossible, but the BIG3's eight-team lead has a six-way tie for first place with just three weeks left in the regular season. The Miami 305, Dallas Power, LA Riot, Boston Ball Hogs, Chicago Triplets and Detroit Amps are all sporting 3-2 records entering the Week 7 slate, which will be hosted at Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, July 26. Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. on CBS.

They may only be 1-4, but the DMV Trilogy defeated the Amps, 51-45, on Detroit's own home floor last week. Earl Clark was DMV's high scorer with 21 points and nine rebounds.

LA got the best of Chicago, in part, thanks to the efforts of Jordan Crawford, who came away with 17 points in the 50-30 victory. Dallas was also able to power itself into the win column with a 50-47 win over Miami.

The Boston climbed above the .500 mark on the season -- and therefore claimed a share of first place -- with its 50-41 win over Houston, who dropped to 1-4. Corey Brewer scored 18 points to lead the Rig Hands.

Here is rundown of each matchup with everything you need to know to tune in, along with a preview of some players to watch in Week 7.

BIG3 Week 7 (July 26) schedule

Game 1: Houston Rig Hands vs. Miami 305 (CBS)

Houston Rig Hands vs. Miami 305 (CBS) Game 2: LA Riot vs. Detroit Amps (CBS)

LA Riot vs. Detroit Amps (CBS) Game 3: DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power (Vice)

DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power (Vice) Game 4: Boston Ball Hogs vs. Chicago Triplets (Vice)

Team Wins Losses Miami 305 3 2 Dallas Power 3 2 LA Riot 3 2 Boston Ball Hogs 3 2 Chicago Triplets 3 2 Detroit Amps 3 2 Houston Rig Hands 1 4 DMV Trilogy 1 4

Notable players to watch

Michael Beasley, Miami 305

Beasley has been one of Miami's top players and despite last week's 50-47 loss, he was the leading scorer in their Week 6 game against the Dallas Power. Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers and Reggie Evans all need to step up to help Beasley, who as we saw last week, can't get wins alone. How Beasley does, and whether the approach is to get others more involved against an easier opponent in the one-win Rig Hands will be interesting to see.

Earl Clark, DMV Trilogy

Another top performer from last week was Clark, who had the second-most points in the league at 22. They only have one check in the win column, but with DMV getting their first taste of victory, this is their chance to begin a winning streak.

Jonathon Simmons, Boston Ball Hogs

Simmons drained three 3-pointers last week, putting him in a tie for the Week 6 league-high. He's also the BIG3 season leader in steals with eight and second in scoring with 20.4 points per game. With so many teams sitting at 3-2, this is the time for a team to break away from the pack and Simmons could help Boston do that.

Dwight Howard, LA Riot

Howard had a season-high two blocks last week along with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals. The first-year BIG3 player has amplified LA's defense and was part of the group that held Chicago to just 30 points last week.