It's Week 8 of the BIG3 season and the six-way tie we had going into Week 7 has been replaced with a four-way tie for first place. The Miami 305, Dallas Power, Chicago Triplets and Detroit Amps all stand at 4-2 as we head into this week's slate of games.

Four games will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Toyota Center in Houston, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Last week, the Miami defeated the Houston Rig Hands, who fell to 1-5 and the Dallas defeated the DMV Trilogy, who also fell to 1-5. Detroit defeated the LA Riot and the Chicago Triplets got the best of the Boston Ball Hogs, who fell back to .500.

Dallas' Greg Monroe was the top scorer of the week, finishing with 25 points, followed by Detroit's Jeremy Pargo with 23, LA's Jordan Crawford, Miami's Lance Stephenson and Chicago's Montrezl Harrell all had 22 points.

Here is rundown of each matchup with everything you need to know to tune in, along with a preview of some players to watch in Week 8.

BIG3 Week 8 (Aug. 2) schedule

Game 1: Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit Amps (CBS)

Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit Amps (CBS) Game 2: Dallas Power vs. Houston Rig Hands (CBS)

Dallas Power vs. Houston Rig Hands (CBS) Game 3: LA Riot vs. DMV Trilogy (Vice)

LA Riot vs. DMV Trilogy (Vice) Game 4: Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets (Vice)

Team Wins Losses Miami 305 4 2 Dallas Power 4 2 Chicago Triplets 4 2 Detroit Amps 4 2 LA Riot 3 3 Boston Ball Hogs 3 3 Houston Rig Hands 1 5 DMV Trilogy 1 5

Notable players to watch

Jeremy Pargo, Detroit Amps

Pargo had the best game of the season, as Detroit continues to prove itself as a playoff caliber team. Pargo had the second-most points of the week, was tied for the most three-pointers with three and leads the league in assists per game on the year with 3.8. He has stepped up for the team in wake of Detroit losing Joe Johnson early in the year.

Greg Monroe, Dallas Power

The Power are coming off a win and taking on the Rig Hands, who are coming off a loss last week. Monroe was Week 7's top scorer and they look to face a team tied for the worst record in the league, he has the opportunity to have another big week.

Jonathan Simmons, Boston Ball Hogs

Simmons had scored at least 18 games in each game, until last week that is. He scored 11 points last week against Chicago in Boston's 51-43 loss. The Ball Hogs need to snap back to get on track as we go down the stretch.

Corey Brewer, Houston Rig Hands

The Rig Hands have the chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season. They sit at 1-5 and are set to face a 4-2 Dallas team who have shown many strong areas this season. Brewer had the third-most rebounds last week, and while this task won't be easy, Brewer is one player who could make this game interesting.