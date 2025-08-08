The BIG3 is back with Week 9's action taking place on Saturday at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

In Week 8, Chicago Triplets improved to 5-2 on the season after a 50-41 win over Miami 305. The Dallas Power beat the Houston Rig Hands, 51-47, to keep Houston to just one win on the season. The DMV Trilogy got their second win of the season with a 50-42 victory over LA Riot, while the Boston Ball Hogs defeated the Detroit Amps, 52-40.

Week 9 tips off on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on CBS. Below is a look at each matchup along with how you can follow the action in real time. Also included below is a quick rundown of some of the players to watch for in Week 9.

BIG3 Week 9 (Aug. 9) schedule

Game 1: Miami 305 vs. Houston Rig Hands (CBS)

Miami 305 vs. Houston Rig Hands (CBS) Game 2: LA Riot vs. Boston Ball Hogs (CBS)

LA Riot vs. Boston Ball Hogs (CBS) Game 3: Dallas Power vs. DMV Trilogy (Vice)

Dallas Power vs. DMV Trilogy (Vice) Game 4: Detroit Amps vs. Chicago Triplets (Vice)

Chicago Triplets 5 2 Dallas Power 5 2 Miami 305 4 3 Boston Ball Hogs 4 3 Detroit Amps 4 3 LA Riot 3 4 DMV Trilogy 2 5 Houston Rig Hands 1 6

Notable players to watch

Montrezl Harrell, Chicago

Harrell finished with 28 points in Chicago's win against Miami, pushing them atop the leader board in the standings. It was Harrell's season high, and over the last two games he's averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds. When Harrell drops at least 20 points, Chicago has been a perfect 3-0 this season.

Jonathon Simmons, Boston

Simmons dropped 22 points in Boston's win against Detroit. His 19.3 points per game this season ranks fourth in the BIG3 this season. He'll be facing LA again this week, and last time he played them he put up a career-high 27 points in a Week 5 win.

Earl Clark, DMV

Clark put up a double-double last week to help the DMV to just their second win this season, posting 23 points and 13 rebounds. He ranks first in the league in rebounds (63) and made 3-pointers (13). He's been the reason the DMV have won two of their last three games, and could tack on another one if his strong performance continues.

Glen Rice Jr., Dallas

Not only did Rice have a game-high 20 points in a win last week, but he also put up a season-high eight assists to go along with it. He's the only player in the BIG3 this season to average 19+ points, 7+ rebounds and 3+ assists. He also ranks first in assists, third in points and sixth in rebounds.