As late as Tuesday morning, this year's Breeders' Cup Classic was being touted as the best Classic ever.

And, with all due respect to the 1998 and 2004 Classic fields, the argument for 2025 was strong. After all, the race had the top three finishers from last year's Classic. It had 10 horses who combined to win 20 Grade 1 or Group 1 races, including the Kentucky Derby, $20 million Saudi Cup and the last two Travers Stakes. It had horses who had a combined $42.4 million in earnings, led by Japan's Forever Young, who has won more than $15.7 million.

But then Sovereignty scratched from the Classic.

The reigning Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes winner, who was on his way to one of the best 3-year-old seasons in recent history, spiked a temperature on Monday night and was officially scratched from the race on Wednesday. And, now, the best Classic field ever is something less than that.

While there will not be a matchup between Sovereignty and the top older hoses on Saturday, storylines abound in this year's Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar just north of San Diego.

The talented but mercurial Fierceness will look to capture the Classic one year after he ran his eyeballs out in the same race, only to finish second. Defending champion Sierra Leone looks to become just the second horse to win the Classic twice, joining the great Tiznow. Sierra Leone will get assistance from his stablemate Contrary Thinking, who has been entered as a rabbit for the Classic, to the ire of Fierceness owner Mike Repole.

With Sovereignty out, Fierceness has inherited the role of the favorite, listed at 5-2 on the morning line. Sierra Leone (7-2), Forever Young (7-2), Preakness Stakes winner Journalism (5-1) and Mindframe (6-1) round out the top five choices in the nine-horse Classic field.

Below, we'll take you through everything to know about this year's Classic from profiles of all the horses involved to info about the race and the road to Del Mar to where to find official betting strategy, including win picks and exotic plays, from a host of SportsLine experts.

What: 42nd Breeders' Cup Classic

42nd Breeders' Cup Classic Where: Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif.

Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif. Who: Nine horses

Nine horses Purse: $7 million

$7 million Distance: 1¼ miles

1¼ miles Post time: 6:25 p.m. ET

6:25 p.m. ET Network: NBC

NBC Weather forecast: Sunny, high of 71



SportsLine has three great horse racing experts who have locked in their Breeders' Cup Classic picks. Here's a preview of each:

Gene Menez, a former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, has been red-hot since last year's Breeders' Cup. His top pick is Forever Young.

Jeff Hochman is coming off a tremendous a summer racing season at two of the country's premier tracks, Saratoga and Del Mar, winning at an outrageous 65.7% rate. His top Classic pick is a horse who is "truly elite." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who "enters on an upward trajectory" and is a "dangerous outsider."

Michelle Yu, a horse racing expert who is on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, has been at the Breeders' Cup all week long and hit the exacta at this year's Kentucky Derby. Her top pick this week is a horse she things has been a "good horse, and he seems to be rounding into a great one."

Road to the Breeders' Cup Classic

Here are the most significant races on the road to Del Mar:

Feb. 22, Saudi Cup: After a stirring stretch duel, Forever Young surged past the highly regarded Romantic Warrior at the wire to win the $20 million race in a fast time.

April 5, Santa Anita Derby: Journalism overcame some traffic trouble to run down Baeza (second) for his fourth straight win.

May 3, Kentucky Derby: Race favorite Journalism (second) couldn't hold off Sovereignty down the stretch; Baeza was a fast-closing third.

May 17, Preakness Stakes: Blocked by two rivals with nowhere to go, Journalism powered his way through a hole that wasn't there and made up five lengths with a furlong to go to catch a seemingly home-free Gosger in one of the most remarkable finishes in Triple Crown history.

June 7, Belmont Stakes: In a virtual replay of the Kentucky Derby, Journalism (second) couldn't hold off Sovereignty down the stretch; Baeza was third.

June 28, Stephen Foster Handicap: Mindframe stalked a slow pace to win; Sierra Leone rallied from last two finish a non-threatening second.

Aug. 2, Whitney Stakes: Contrary Thinking (ninth) helped ensure a fast pace, setting up stablemate Sierra Leone for the win; Fierceness faded to fifth in the nine-horse field.

Aug. 20, Pacific Classic: Fierceness almost jumped the temporary rail at the start and overcame traffic issues for a resounding 3¼-length win over Journalism (second).

Aug. 31 Jockey Club Gold Cup: Bumping at the start led to Mindframe losing jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Antiquarian sat midpack and produced his best career effort for his first Grade 1 win. Sierra Leone (second) was slightly bothered by a fallen Ortiz at the start and rallied for second.

1 Fierceness (5-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey: John Velazquez

John Velazquez Last race: First in the Pacific Classic by 3¼ lengths

First in the Pacific Classic by 3¼ lengths Career record: 13 starts: 7 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third

13 starts: 7 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third Career earnings: $5,155,320



$5,155,320 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 111 (twice)

111 (twice) Sire: City of Light

Dripping with talent, Fierceness returns to the site of arguably the best two starts of his career. He's back at Del Mar seeking redemption after finishing a game second in last year's Classic to Sierra Leone. With the scratch of Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, Fierceness has inherited the role as the race favorite.

2 Baeza (10-1)

Trainer: John Shirreffs

John Shirreffs Jockey: Hector Berrios

Hector Berrios Last race: First in the Pennsylvania Derby by 2¼ lengths

First in the Pennsylvania Derby by 2¼ lengths Career record: 8 starts: 2 wins, 3 seconds, 2 thirds

8 starts: 2 wins, 3 seconds, 2 thirds Career earnings: $1,503,500



$1,503,500 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 105 (2025 Pennsylvania Derby)

105 (2025 Pennsylvania Derby) Sire: McKinzie

This 3-year-old had been running behind Sovereignty and Journalism all year but finally earned a breakthrough win in his last start, the Pennsylvania Derby. His speed figures have improved with every performance, and he now enters the Classic on a positive upward trajectory with room to improve. He also will be running out of his backyard for the first time since April.

3 Nevada Beach (20-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Jockey: Mike Smith

Mike Smith Last race: First in the Goodwood Stakes by 1½ lengths

First in the Goodwood Stakes by 1½ lengths Career record: 4 starts: 3 wins, 1 second

4 starts: 3 wins, 1 second Career earnings: $296,500



$296,500 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 101 (2025 Goodwood)

101 (2025 Goodwood) Sire: Omaha Beach

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert usually has a loaded hand for the Classic, but this year he brings a longshot in Nevada Beach. This 3-year-old has started just four times, so he is nowhere near his ceiling, but he will need to get faster in a hurry; his best career Beyer Speed Figure (101) is not remotely competitive in this field.

4 Contrary Thinking (50-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey: Florent Geroux

Florent Geroux Last race: Seventh in the Jockey Club Gold Cup by 12¾ lengths

Seventh in the Jockey Club Gold Cup by 12¾ lengths Career record: 7 starts: 2 wins

7 starts: 2 wins Career earnings: $140,040



$140,040 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 95 (2025 allowance)

95 (2025 allowance) Sire: Into Mischief

Beware: This Chad Brown trainee is not in this race to win or even finish in the money. He's in it to serve as a rabbit and ensure a fair pace for Brown's other entrant, the late-running Sierra Leone. That's a role he has served in his last two starts, the Whitney Stakes and Jockey Club Gold Cup. He lost those two races by more than 80 lengths combined.

5 Forever Young (7-2)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Yoshito Yahagi Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Ryusei Sakai Last race: First in the Nippon TV Hai by 2½ lengths

First in the Nippon TV Hai by 2½ lengths Career record: 12 starts: 9 wins, 3 thirds

12 starts: 9 wins, 3 thirds Career earnings: $15,718,590



$15,718,590 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 109 (2024 Breeders' Cup Classic)

109 (2024 Breeders' Cup Classic) Sire: Real Steel

This Japanese invader has won nine times and earned more than $15.7 million around the world but is still looking for his first victory in the United States. Last year, he finished third in both the Kentucky Derby and the Classic. If he is able to repeat his performance from the Saudi Cup in February, he will have a big chance to finish in the winner's circle.

6 Sovereignty

Scratched.

7 Sierra Leone (7-2)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey: Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Last race: Second in the Jockey Club Gold Cup by 1½ lengths

Second in the Jockey Club Gold Cup by 1½ lengths Career record: 13 starts: 5 wins, 5 seconds, 3 thirds

13 starts: 5 wins, 5 seconds, 3 thirds Career earnings: $7,006,200



$7,006,200 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 112 (2024 Breeders' Cup Classic)

112 (2024 Breeders' Cup Classic) Sire: Gun Runner

The defending champ returns to the site of his best career performance. In last year's Classic, he capitalized on a hot early pace and rallied for a resounding 1½-length victory. This late-running colt always comes charging down the stretch but often is at the mercy of the pace. So trainer Chad Brown also has entered stablemate Contrary Thinking to cook things up on the front end. If Sierra Leone gets beaten, the pace shouldn't be an excuse.

8 Mindframe (6-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Last race: Did not finish in the Jockey Club Gold Cup

Did not finish in the Jockey Club Gold Cup Career record: 8 starts: 5 wins, 2 seconds

8 starts: 5 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings: $1,844,580



$1,844,580 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 105 (2025 Stephen Foster Handicap)

105 (2025 Stephen Foster Handicap) Sire: Constitution

Trainer Todd Pletcher says that Mindframe may be the most talented horse in his barn, and the record helps support that: five wins and two seconds in eight career starts. But, because of the rugby scrum at the beginning of the Jockey Club Gold Cup, Mindframe has not finished a race since June 28. That's suboptimal preparation for a race featuring the fastest dirt horses in the world.

9 Journalism (5-1)

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Michael McCarthy Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz Last race: Second in the Pacific Classic by 3¼ lengths

Second in the Pacific Classic by 3¼ lengths Career record: 10 starts: 6 wins, 3 seconds, 1 third

10 starts: 6 wins, 3 seconds, 1 third Career earnings: $3,998,880

$3,998,880 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 108 (2025 San Felipe Stakes)

108 (2025 San Felipe Stakes) Sire: Curlin

This year has been a long campaign for Journalism, who emerged in the spring as the Kentucky Derby favorite and ran in all of the big races. Though Sovereignty proved better in their two meetings, Journalism showed his class with his victory from an impossible spot in the Preakness Stakes. For the first time since March, he will enter a race fresh, and he gets one of the top jockeys in the world, Jose Ortiz, to hop aboard.

10 Antiquarian (10-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey: Luis Saez

Luis Saez Last race: First in the Jockey Club Gold Cup by 1½ lengths

First in the Jockey Club Gold Cup by 1½ lengths Career record: 9 starts: 4 wins, 3 seconds

9 starts: 4 wins, 3 seconds Career earnings: $944,100



$944,100 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 108 (2025 Jockey Club Gold Cup)

108 (2025 Jockey Club Gold Cup) Sire: Preservationist

He may be the third of the three Todd Pletcher trainees on the odds board, but he is coming into the Classic the right way: His speed figures have slowly improved with every race, culminating with a career-best effort to win the Jockey Club Gold Cup over Sierra Leone. Antiquarian has had two months off since that race and, with a bit more improvement, has a longshot's chance.