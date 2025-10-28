If the Kentucky Derby is horse racing's Super Bowl, then the Breeders' Cup is horse racing's Olympics.

The Breeders' Cup annually attracts many of the best horses from around the world to compete in 14 different events -- everything from the $1 million five-furlong Juvenile Turf Sprint for 2-year-olds on the grass to North America's richest race: the $7 million Classic for 3-year-olds and up at 1¼ miles on the dirt.

This year's Breeder's Cup, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Del Mar just north of San Diego, has brought more than 170 horses from 13 countries, including England, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Chile and, of course, the United States. The lineup is led by Sovereignty, the regal Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes winner who will be looking to clinch Horse of the Year honors with a win in the Classic. The horse, however, developed a temperature on Monday night, and his status for the race is up in the air.

Then there's Minnie Hauk, a 3-year-old filly from Europe who came within a whisker of winning the prestigious Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in France and will be facing older males in the $5 million Turf. Among those she will have to beat is Rebel's Romance, who will attempt to become just the third horse to win in three different Breeders' Cups.

But those aren't the only horses who will be worth watching at the Breeders' Cup. SportsLine horse racing expert and microshare horse owner Jeff Hochman will be at Del Mar for the Breeders' Cup and has identified seven must-watch horses for Saturday. From an ultimate underdog to a hometown hero, these four-legged animals have stories that go beyond their ability to run fast.

Note: These are Hochman's seven horses to watch, not necessarily seven horses to bet. Hochman's Breeders' Cup Classic picks are available at SportsLine for subscribers.

Straight No Chaser (Sprint)

Defending Sprint champion returns

The 6-year-old colt by Speightster returns to Del Mar with unfinished business: defending his crown in the Breeders' Cup Sprint after capturing both the 2024 Eclipse Award as Champion Male Sprinter and last year's Santa Anita Sprint in commanding fashion. After his championship season, he journeyed halfway across the globe to Saudi Arabia, where he dominated the Riyadh Dirt Sprint at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in February 2025, securing an automatic berth back to the Breeders' Cup Sprint.

Though he finished third as the favorite in September's Santa Anita Sprint Championship, Straight No Chaser has been training exceptionally well for the Breeders' Cup. His four-furlong workout in 47.20 was the best of 72 at Santa Anita, prompting trainer Dan Blacker to declare, "He worked really well. We're on target for the Breeders' Cup." This will be the last race of his career, as the ownership group has already agreed with WinStar Farms to retire him to stud after this event. This makes Straight No Chaser an exciting athlete, and thousands of fans will cheer for him to win his final career race at his hometown track.

Seismic Beauty (Distaff)

Del Mar's hometown hero

Seismic Beauty has truly transformed into an impressive two-turn filly. After her connections decided to stretch her out in distance, she has won three races in a row, each more convincing than the last. Her most recent triumph was in the Grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar in August, in which she showcased her dominance. She's now 3-for-3 lifetime at the seaside oval. The familiarity with Del Mar provides psychological and physical advantages that shouldn't be underestimated in a race of this magnitude. The recent defections from the Distaff field make Seismic Beauty even more formidable. Several esteemed older mares have opted for different targets, resulting in a race that will likely make her the betting favorite.

The way she bolts to the front right from the start creates such thrilling moments, and you can't help but feel the tension as she dares the competition to keep up with her all the way down the Del Mar stretch, which is the shortest in the country.

Rebel's Romance (Turf)

Chasing historic third Turf title

If any horse embodies the globetrotting spirit and international prestige of the Breeders' Cup, it's Godolphin's magnificent Rebel's Romance. The 7-year-old Dubawi gelding returns to Del Mar with an opportunity to make history: becoming the first horse to win the Breeders' Cup Turf three times. He has won five races this year from seven starts, including prestigious victories in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin in Germany and a commanding 3½-length score in the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct in September. Rebel's Romance's bid for a historic third Breeders' Cup Turf title is must-see TV.

Fierceness (Classic)

The beast from the East seeks Classic glory

Few horses arrive at the Breeders' Cup with as much talent, pedigree and unfinished business as Fierceness. The 4-year-old City of Light colt trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher returns to Del Mar seeking redemption after finishing a gutsy second to Sierra Leone in last year's edition. Fierceness encompasses the complete package: pedigree, talent, tactical speed and big-race experience. However, he has also put in some disappointing performances in winnable situations. For that reason, he's a must-watch for me.



Rhetorical (Mile)

The Ultimate Underdog Story

Rhetorical's trainer, Will Walden, has traveled a difficult road to reach racing's biggest stage. The son of WinStar Farm CEO Elliott Walden, Will struggled with severe drug and alcohol addiction for years before finding sobriety through the Stable Recovery program at Shepherds House in Kentucky. The program, created by Taylor Made Farm's Frank Taylor, helps recovering people with an addiction find employment and purpose within the thoroughbred industry.

Rhetorical's racing history might be brief, but it's impressive. After an 8½-month layoff following his debut, the gelding returned in May 2025 with a runaway five-length allowance victory that opened eyes. He followed with increasingly impressive wins, culminating in the Coolmore Turf Mile at Keeneland in October, a Grade 1 race featuring seasoned European turf stars. In the Turf Mile, Rhetorical posted a shocking 9-1 upset, settling fourth early before unleashing a powerful late run under Irad Ortiz Jr. to defeat Program Trading and Brilliant Berti by ¾ length, posting a career-best 120 Equibase Speed Figure. Rhetorical may be a longshot against more experienced international turf milers, but that makes him intriguing. It would be a remarkable story and a fitting conclusion for all involved.

Nysos (Dirt Mile)

Raw speed meets mile distance

The 4-year-old Nyquist colt possesses speed figures that put him on another planet from most dirt horses, yet his tendency to miss training and races due to physical setbacks makes every start feel like a precious opportunity. When healthy and on the track, Nysos is simply devastating. His career record of five wins and one second from just six starts tells only part of the story; the manner of those victories captures attention. He opened his career with three consecutive wins by a combined 26¾ lengths, including a 7½-length romp in the 2024 Robert B. Lewis Stakes. If -- and it's admittedly a significant if -- Nysos makes it to post time for the Dirt Mile, he represents perhaps the most talented horse in the entire field.

She Feels Pretty (Filly & Mare Turf)

Turf Mare Excellence

She Feels Pretty burst onto the scene as a 2-year-old, winning the Grade 1 Natalma Stakes in just her second career start, a performance that gave trainer Cherie DeVaux her first Grade 1 triumph and punched the filly's ticket to the Breeders' Cup. Since then, She Feels Pretty has methodically built a record demanding respect: four Grade 1 victories and earnings exceeding $2 million across three racing seasons. There's really something exciting about seeing an American turf mare born and raised here compete against the top horses from Europe in a Breeders' Cup race. Can she outshine the European challengers and take home that prized victory? It's one of the most captivating storylines to watch on race day. She Feels Pretty enters the Breeders' Cup as the likely favorite among American-based runners.