The first pitch of the 2025 College World Series is set for Friday afternoon in Omaha as eight teams take part in a double-elimination bracket to decide NCAA baseball's national champion. The SEC has captured five consecutive titles dating back to the 2019 season — all from different programs — with Arkansas and 2023 champion LSU trying to keep that streak of dominance intact.

Murray State is in the CWS for the first time in program history, while Coastal Carolina is back for its first trip since 2016 when the Chanticleers won the title. Several of the nation's top prospects ahead of this summer's MLB Draft will be on display, and we've highlighted off few of those players here.

The CWS Finals series begins June 21 and pits the winners of each bracket against one another for a three-game set.

10. Will Vierling, C, Murray State

There's plenty of pop in the middle of the Racers' order, and Vierling is one of the most consistent sluggers. With 10 homers and 51 RBIs this season, Vierling rarely strikes out and is having a career campaign. He played two seasons at Louisville before transferring to Murray State.

9. Brendan Summerhill, OF, Arizona

Summerhill and the Wildcats faced two elimination games against North Carolina last weekend in the super regionals after getting torched in the first game, 18-2. Arizona responded with back-to-back wins and now get a chance to keep it going against Coastal in the first round. Summerhill is hitting .358 with a team-leading 1.062 OPS.

8. Patrick Forbes, P, Louisville

Forbes is carrying the ACC's torch in Omaha following unexpected losses from UNC and Duke during Supers. He shut down Miami's offense last weekend after going 5 ⅔ innings with nine strikeouts and only one run. He'll likely be called upon to stop Oregon State during the Cardinals' CWS opener.

7. Roch Cholowsky, INF, UCLA

Don't give Cholowsky anything he can touch in the middle of the plate or else. His 23 big flies this season are nine more than his next closest teammate, and Cholowsky leads the Bruins with a .367 average. His 73 RBIs are second only to Mulivai Levu, another player with great plate discipline in a super-charged lineup.

6. Jared Jones, 1B, LSU

One of six regulars for the Tigers hitting .300 or better this season, Jones owns the team lead in homers (20), RBIs (75), and ranks third in runs scored (62). His production is vital for a program vying for its second CWS championship in the last three seasons.

5. Jacob Morrison, P, Coastal Carolina

Catcher Caden Bodine is a top-50 prospect overall as a switch-hitting monster at the plate, but Morrison is the key to the Chants getting off to a hot start at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Coastal's won 23 straight games coming in, and Morrison was masterful last time out against Auburn. He's 11-0 this season with a 2.15 ERA as Coastal's ace with opposing hitters batting just .195 against him.

4. Zach Root, P, Arkansas

The lefty East Carolina transfer saved his best starts down the stretch for the Razorbacks. Dominant in a regional win over Creighton before shutting down Tennessee's bats in super regionals, Root unconventional windup and high finish seems to fool hitters often; it's partly why he's considered a top-100 prospect nationally. Root and Gage Wood are the most important players on the mound for Arkansas this tournament.

3. Kade Anderson, P, LSU

The Washington Nationals are reported eyeing top-shelf pitching talent with the top pick in the upcoming amateur draft, and Anderson provided wicked stuff at the top of the board. Anderson throws extremely hard and notched 163 strikeouts in 103 innings this season with a 10-1 record and 3.58 ERA. More than a year removed from Tommy John surgery, Anderson has shown no ill effects in full recovery.

2. Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas

Aloy's always had pop in his bat, but he took his power numbers to a different level this season as a projected first-round selection. Hitting .348 with 20 homers and 64 RBIs, Aloy is rarely cheated at the plate and takes vicious hacks at the baseball. The SEC's Player of the Year this season also flashed his glove and made significant improvements as a defender.

1. Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State

The 6-foot-5, slick-fielding prospect is arguably the best position player in college baseball and has a chance to further showcase his skills on the ground stage over the next week and change. He's hitting .354 this season with 18 homers and 65 RBIs with power to all fields. Good news for the Beavers is they're on the other side of the bracket, away from SEC favorites Arkansas and LSU.