2025 College World Series final score: Live updates of Game 2 as LSU, Coastal Carolina battle in Omaha

The final round of the College World Series rolls on Sunday afternoon as No. 6 LSU battles No. 13 Coastal Carolina in a crucial Game 2. The Tigers have a distinct advantage after winning 1-0 in Game 1 on Saturday to put them just one victory away from their second national title in four years under coach Jay Johnson.

LSU rode ace pitcher Kade Anderson, who threw nine scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters, Saturday against the Chanticleers. The Tigers will turn to Anthony Eyanson, their other standout starter who sports a 2.92 ERA, on Sunday.

Saturday's result gave Coastal Carolina its first loss since April 22; the Chanticleers had won 26 games in a row entering the College World Series finals. Jacob Morrison, a 6-foot-8 righty that went 7.2 innings in his last start against Oregon State, will take the mound for Coastal Carolina Sunday.

Where to watch the College World Series finals

The CWS finals continue Sunday and will roll into Monday if a third game is required. Game 2 is set to air at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Below is the broadcast schedule for the best-of-three series. You can also stream each game on fubo (try for free).

Game 1: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0 -- Recap

Monday, June 23 (if necessary) -- 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

