2025 College World Series final score: Live updates of Game 2 as LSU, Coastal Carolina battle in Omaha

LSU can claim its second national title at the MCWS in four years

By
1 min read

The final round of the College World Series rolls on Sunday afternoon as No. 6 LSU battles No. 13 Coastal Carolina in a crucial Game 2. The Tigers have a distinct advantage after winning 1-0 in Game 1 on Saturday to put them just one victory away from their second national title in four years under coach Jay Johnson. 

LSU rode ace pitcher Kade Anderson, who threw nine scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters, Saturday against the Chanticleers. The Tigers will turn to Anthony Eyanson, their other standout starter who sports a 2.92 ERA, on Sunday. 

Saturday's result gave Coastal Carolina its first loss since April 22; the Chanticleers had won 26 games in a row entering the College World Series finals. Jacob Morrison, a 6-foot-8 righty that went 7.2 innings in his last start against Oregon State, will take the mound for Coastal Carolina Sunday. 

Where to watch the College World Series finals

The CWS finals continue Sunday and will roll into Monday if a third game is required. Game 2 is set to air at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Below is the broadcast schedule for the best-of-three series. You can also stream each game on fubo (try for free).

  • Game 1: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0 -- Recap
  • Sunday, June 22 -- 2:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
  • Monday, June 23 (if necessary) -- 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

CBS Sports has you covered with live updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. Follow below to keep up with all the action. 

Coastal Carolina coaches ejected 

B1: No. 6 LSU 0, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 0 

Not even one inning in and Coastal Carolina has lost two coaches, including head coach Kevin Schnall. He and  first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning after Schnall took apparent exception with a strike call by home plate umpire Angel Campos. The Coastal coach exited the dugout and got into an argument with Campos, who ultimately ejected Schnall after he didn't return to the dugout. 

Schnall then argued with a group of umpires and, during the ensuing disagreement, Schilling was tossed. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 7:06 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 3:06 pm EDT
 
LSU leaves one stranded 

M1: No. 6 LSU 0, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 0 

It was a fairly routine first inning for Coastal Carolina pitcher Jacob Morrison, though LSU was able to produce some two-out traffic after the wind carried a Steven Milam bloop hit into no man's land in left field. Morrison was able to shake off the extra pressure from an unexpected base runner and got Jake Brown swinging to log his second strikeout of the inning. Let's see if Coastal Carolina's bats will wake up in a must-win game. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 6:54 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 2:54 pm EDT
 
Coastal's bats need to be clutch 

Both Coastal Carolina and LSU pitched well Saturday. The only difference in the 1-0 result was that the Tigers took advantage of at least one of their opportunities: Derek Curiel advanced to second on what could have been a double play, and then scored when Steven Milam singled up the middle one batter later in the first inning. 

Though LSU's Kade Anderson cruised through nine innings, Coastal Carolina did have a few chances to put some runs on the board. The Chanticleers, instead, went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. They left a total of eight batters on base in the process. Anderson and LSU third baseman Michael Braswell both made some phenomenal plays to keep Coastal scoreless, but CCU has to find its clutch gene Sunday. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 6:15 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 2:15 pm EDT
 
More on Jacob Morrison 

Coastal's ace is 3-0 during the postseason, including a 7.2-inning gem against Oregon State in Omaha that improved his record to 12-0 this season with a 2.08 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound redshirt sophomore is two years removed from Tommy John surgery and is coming off a career-high 109-pitch outing. Morrison retired 16 straight Oregon State hitters at one point and showed raw emotion on the mound. He exemplifies this Coastal team as the underdog of sorts, and the Chanticleers are going to need everything from him Sunday afternoon to stay in this series.

College World Series 2025: Five factors that will determine winner of LSU-Coastal Carolina for championship
Brad Crawford
Another pitching masterpiece in store? 

As many expected, the first game between LSU and Coastal Carolina was a pitcher's duel. Expect more of the same on Sunday, as the Chanticleers saved ace Jacob Morrison and the Tigers are turning to fresh arm Anthony Eyanson, who has pitched just 9.2 innings since May 30. Plenty of top arms are in the mix to appear as well. 

Ahead of another anticipated showdown, here's a deep dive into plus pitching on display in the College World Series finals: 

College World Series 2025: Why Coastal Carolina vs. LSU promises to deliver all-time pitching clinic
Will Backus
Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 5:35 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 1:35 pm EDT
