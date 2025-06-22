2025 College World Series final score, results: LSU wins national title with sweep of Coastal Carolina

For the second time in three years and the eighth time in program history, LSU is a national champion in baseball. The Tigers downed Coastal Carolina 5-3 Sunday afternoon to cap an undefeated run through the College World Series and climb back to college baseball's mountaintop.

LSU rode a few stellar pitching performances to secure its national title. Kade Anderson got the ball in Game 1 on Saturday and threw nine scoreless innings for a complete game shutout of the Chanticleers.

That allowed the Tigers to keep their bullpen fresh for Sunday's game, though they didn't need to dig that deep after starter Anthony Eyanson provided 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts. Coastal Carolina eventually chased Eyanson off the mound with a 2-run home run in the seventh inning but, thanks to Anderson, LSU was able to turn to one of its top relievers to slam the door.

Chase Shores came on in the sixth and, at one point, struck out three batters in a row while hitting 101 mph on his fastball. Shores remained in the game through the ninth and delivered the trophy to the Tigers with a strikeout and an induced double play.

Offensively, the Tigers came alive early after plating just one run in Game 1. LSU chased Coastal Carolina ace Jacob Morrison out of the game with a four-run fourth inning, including a two-out single from freshman phenom Derek Curiel that scored the decisive runs.

LSU skipper Jay Johnson is now the quickest manager to reach two College World Series titles. LSU also has more CWS trophies (four) than any other team since the NCAA Tournament adopted its current 64-team format in 1999.

"LSU is used to this by now," Anderson said in an on-field interview after the game. "This is number eight. I'm sure next year will be number nine. Just looking forward to celebrating this one with the boys and super proud of everyone that kind of made this happen."