2025 College World Series final score, results: LSU wins national title with sweep of Coastal Carolina

The Tigers earned their second national title in three years in Omaha

By
For the second time in three years and the eighth time in program history, LSU is a national champion in baseball. The Tigers downed Coastal Carolina 5-3 Sunday afternoon to cap an undefeated run through the College World Series and climb back to college baseball's mountaintop. 

LSU rode a few stellar pitching performances to secure its national title. Kade Anderson got the ball in Game 1 on Saturday and threw nine scoreless innings for a complete game shutout of the Chanticleers. 

That allowed the Tigers to keep their bullpen fresh for Sunday's game, though they didn't need to dig that deep after starter Anthony Eyanson provided 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts. Coastal Carolina eventually chased Eyanson off the mound with a 2-run home run in the seventh inning but, thanks to Anderson, LSU was able to turn to one of its top relievers to slam the door. 

Chase Shores came on in the sixth and, at one point, struck out three batters in a row while hitting 101 mph on his fastball. Shores remained in the game through the ninth and delivered the trophy to the Tigers with a strikeout and an induced double play. 

Offensively, the Tigers came alive early after plating just one run in Game 1. LSU chased Coastal Carolina ace Jacob Morrison out of the game with a four-run fourth inning, including a two-out single from freshman phenom Derek Curiel that scored the decisive runs. 

LSU skipper Jay Johnson is now the quickest manager to reach two College World Series titles. LSU also has more CWS trophies (four) than any other team since the NCAA Tournament adopted its current 64-team format in 1999. 

"LSU is used to this by now," Anderson said in an on-field interview after the game. "This is number eight. I'm sure next year will be number nine. Just looking forward to celebrating this one with the boys and super proud of everyone that kind of made this happen." 

LSU claims 8th national championship 

Final: No. 6 LSU 5, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 3 

For the second time in three years, LSU is a national champion. The Tigers closed out the College World Series in Game 2 Sunday evening by slamming the door on Coastal Carolina by turning two in the bottom of the ninth inning. Coastal Carolina got its leadoff batter on base with a single, but a Chase Shores strikeout and then the routine double play ended the threat and handed LSU the hardware. LSU skipper Jay Johnson is now the quickest coach to ever win two College World Series titles. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 9:44 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 5:44 pm EDT
 
Coastal keeps it clean 

M9: No. 6 LSU 5, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 3 

LSU got its leadoff runner on base, but Coastal Carolina closer Ryan Lynch was able to keep the Tigers off the board and maintain a narrow margin entering the bottom of the ninth. The Chanticleers will get their two home run hitters -- Dean Mihos and Wells Sykes -- to the plate in the ninth. Mihos and Sykes are a combined 4-for-6 with all three of Coastal's RBIs. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 9:36 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 5:36 pm EDT
 
LSU one inning from glory 

E8: No. 6 LSU 5, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 3 

LSU is nearing the finish line. The Tigers were able to brunt a Coastal Carolina rally in the seventh inning and held the Chanticleers scoreless in the eighth thanks to a strong outing from reliever Chase Shores who, at one point, fanned three batters in a row while touching 101 MPH with his fastball. LSU will try to add some insurance in the top of the ninth and, of course, Coastal Carolina will get its chance in the bottom of the inning, but the Tigers are in the driver's seat with three outs left per team. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 9:27 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 5:27 pm EDT
 
Coastal breaks through 

B7: No. 6 LSU 5, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 3 

After struggling all weekend, Coastal Carolina's offense has finally produced a clutch hit. The Chanticleers made LSU pitcher Anthony Eyanson pay for a mistake in the process. Eyanson hit CCU shortstop Ty Dooley with a pitch to start his seventh inning. Then center fielder Wells Sykes was able to crush a hanging slider to left field for a 383-foot 2-run home run. That sequence got Eyanson out of the game. The Tigers are turning to reliever Chase Shores, who can hit 100 MPH on his fastball. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 9:07 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 5:07 pm EDT
 
Coastal has settled things down 

M6: No. 6 LSU 5, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 1

Things quickly unraveled for Coastal Carolina in the fourth winning when LSU tagged starting pitcher Jacob Morrison with four earned runs to take a significant lead. But Chanticleers reliever Hayden Johnson has settled things down for his team. He just struck out LSU's Derek Curiel to slam the door on a mini-threat from the Tigers. Now it's time for Coastal's offense, which has produced just one run this weekend, to start carrying some weight. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 8:40 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 4:40 pm EDT
 
Eyanson gets out of a jam

E4: No. 6 LSU 5, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 1 

Coastal Carolina, after falling into a deep hole in the top of the fourth, threatened a bit in the bottom of the fourth inning. Colby Thorndyke walked and then Dean Mihos singled with two outs to put runners on first and second. But LSU pitcher Anthony Eyanson collected his seventh strikeout of the afternoon to escape the jam and maintain the Tigers' comfortable lead. 

Coastal Carolina continues to struggle when it really needs hit. The Chanticleers are now 0-11 with runners in scoring position in the College World Series finals. Their only run of the weekend came off of a Mihos sole home run. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 8:15 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 4:15 pm EDT
 
LSU chases Morrison out of the game 

T4: No. 6 LSU 5, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 1 

Things are quickly unraveling for Coastal Carolina. LSU just chased Chanticleers starting pitcher Jacob Morrison out of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Morrison went 7.2 innings and threw a career-high 109 pitches in his last outing but only made it 63 pitches before he was pulled Sunday. The Tigers are in the midst of a four-run fourth inning with RBIs from Chris Stanfield, who singled with the bases loaded, and freshman phenom Derek Curiel. Morrison exits with five earned runs, the most he has allowed all season. 

The Chanticleers are turning to lefty Hayden Johnson in relief. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 7:57 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 3:57 pm EDT
 
LSU getting after Morrison 

T4: No. 6 LSU 3, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 1 

Things are starting to unravel for Coastal Carolina ace Jacob Morrison, who has been bother by pitch communication issues all game. LSU quickly loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth inning after a walk, a single and a hit by pitch. Then, center fielder Chris Stanfield came through with a quick single to left field that scored two runners and gave the Tigers their first lead of the afternoon. LSU is now 8-for-17 with the bases loaded in the NCAA Tournament. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 7:51 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 3:51 pm EDT
 
LSU draws even 

M3: No. 6 LSU 1, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 1 

Apparently it's not easy to track line drives to left field inside The Chuck. LSU quickly erased its early 0-1 deficit in the top of the third inning when designated hitter Ethan Frey launched a 114 MPH hit right at Coastal Carolina left fielder Sebastian Alexander, who apparently lost the ball in the sun and subsequently took a wrong step. Frey got a double out of it and, more importantly, LSU second baseman Daniel Dickinson scored from second. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 7:29 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 3:29 pm EDT
 
Coastal turns emotion into Dean Mihos home run

B2: No. 6 LSU 0, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 1

Following the drama that ensued following the ejection of coach Kevin Schnall, Coastal Carolina was able to settle down and take control of the game thanks to a home run by Dean Mihos. Mihos hit a ball that floated to left field, getting just enough distance and just the right angle to go over the gate at the corner of left field before LSU could make a leaping play on the ball. Mihos' home run put Coastal Carolina up 1-0 at the bottom of the second, spoiling what had otherwise been an exemplary pitching performance by LSU during the inning.

 
Coastal Carolina coaches ejected, suspended

Coastal Carolina lost not one, but two coaches before the end of the first inning. Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning after Schnall took exception with the calls from home plate umpire Angel Campos.

In addition, Schnall received a two-game suspension for "prolonged arguing." That means Schnall would miss a hypothetical Game 3 on Monday if the Chanticleers win Sunday. 

Campos initially gave Schnall a warning for arguing balls and strikes. Schnall then left the dugout, which led to his ejection, and did not leave the field. During Schnall's ensuing disagreement with the crew, Schilling was tossed for making "comments." Schilling received an automatic one-game suspension for the ejection, which means he would also miss Game 3. 

June 22, 2025, 7:06 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 3:06 pm EDT
 
LSU leaves one stranded 

M1: No. 6 LSU 0, No. 13 Coastal Carolina 0 

It was a fairly routine first inning for Coastal Carolina pitcher Jacob Morrison, though LSU was able to produce some two-out traffic after the wind carried a Steven Milam bloop hit into no man's land in left field. Morrison was able to shake off the extra pressure from an unexpected base runner and got Jake Brown swinging to log his second strikeout of the inning. Let's see if Coastal Carolina's bats will wake up in a must-win game. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 6:54 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 2:54 pm EDT
 
Coastal's bats need to be clutch 

Both Coastal Carolina and LSU pitched well Saturday. The only difference in the 1-0 result was that the Tigers took advantage of at least one of their opportunities: Derek Curiel advanced to second on what could have been a double play, and then scored when Steven Milam singled up the middle one batter later in the first inning. 

Though LSU's Kade Anderson cruised through nine innings, Coastal Carolina did have a few chances to put some runs on the board. The Chanticleers, instead, went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. They left a total of eight batters on base in the process. Anderson and LSU third baseman Michael Braswell both made some phenomenal plays to keep Coastal scoreless, but CCU has to find its clutch gene Sunday. 

Will Backus
June 22, 2025, 6:15 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 2:15 pm EDT
 
More on Jacob Morrison 

Coastal's ace is 3-0 during the postseason, including a 7.2-inning gem against Oregon State in Omaha that improved his record to 12-0 this season with a 2.08 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound redshirt sophomore is two years removed from Tommy John surgery and is coming off a career-high 109-pitch outing. Morrison retired 16 straight Oregon State hitters at one point and showed raw emotion on the mound. He exemplifies this Coastal team as the underdog of sorts, and the Chanticleers are going to need everything from him Sunday afternoon to stay in this series.

Another pitching masterpiece in store? 

As many expected, the first game between LSU and Coastal Carolina was a pitcher's duel. Expect more of the same on Sunday, as the Chanticleers saved ace Jacob Morrison and the Tigers are turning to fresh arm Anthony Eyanson, who has pitched just 9.2 innings since May 30. Plenty of top arms are in the mix to appear as well. 

Ahead of another anticipated showdown, here's a deep dive into plus pitching on display in the College World Series finals: 

June 22, 2025, 5:35 PM
Jun. 22, 2025, 1:35 pm EDT
