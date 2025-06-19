The 2025 College World Series field is down to just two as Coastal Carolina and LSU have punched their tickets to the final in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Chanticleers, winners of 26 straight, eliminated Louisville, 11-3, on Wednesday and are now two wins away from their second NCAA title -- their first since 2016. LSU, meanwhile, took care of Arkansas later Wednesday by scoring three in the bottom of the ninth to add to the Razorbacks' Omaha woes. The Tigers now can win their second national title in a three-year span and eighth all-time.

But if Arkansas could have made a pair of defensive plays in the ninth on Wednesday, the SEC foes would have battled in a winner-take-all showdown on Thursday. Instead, CCU and LSU will start their three-game championship series on Saturday afternoon.

Justin Thomas Jr.'s two-run single gave Arkansas a 5-3 in the top of the ninth, but a decision made by shortstop Wehiwa Aloy -- getting the lead runner at third instead of trying for a game-ending double play -- and a blunder in left field by Charles Davalan in the bottom of the frame allowed LSU to tie the score at 5-5.

Bear Jones then followed with a walk-off single, setting up a much-anticipated three-game championship series between LSU and Coastal Carolina.

Before the Razorbacks' season ended in heartbreaking fashion, Gage Wood turned in a historic and record-breaking performance with the season on the line in Monday's elimination game against Murray State. Wood threw the first College World Series no-hitter since 1960 while breaking the single-game strikeout record with 19.

Arkansas followed up the historic win by eliminating UCLA on Tuesday. That set up the high-stakes rematch Wednesday night between the No. 3 Arkansas and No. 6 LSU -- who were the two highest-seeded teams in the College World Series field.

Following the win, LSU is the betting favorite (-190 at DraftKings) to win the national title. Coastal Carolina is a +155 underdog.

2025 College World Series scores, schedule

Friday, June 13

Final: Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

Final: Oregon State 4, Louisville 3

Saturday, June 14

Final: UCLA 6, Murray State 4

Final: LSU 4, Arkansas 1

Sunday, June 15

Final: Louisville 8, Arizona 3

Final: Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2

Monday, June 16

Final: Arkansas 3, Murray State 0

Tuesday, June 17

Final: LSU 9, UCLA 5 (Resumption from Monday)

Final: Louisville 7, Oregon State 6

Final: Arkansas 7, UCLA 3

Wednesday, June 18

Final: Coastal Carolina 11, Louisville 3

Final: LSU 6, Arkansas 5

MCWS Final

Saturday, June 21

Game 1: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 22

Game 2: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Sunday, June 23

*Game 3: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

*if necessary