2025 College World Series: Schedule, scores, bracket, as Coastal Carolina, LSU will battle for national title
After a thrilling win over Arkansas, LSU will take on Coastal Carolina for a national championship in Omaha
The 2025 College World Series field is down to just two as Coastal Carolina and LSU have punched their tickets to the final in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Chanticleers, winners of 26 straight, eliminated Louisville, 11-3, on Wednesday and are now two wins away from their second NCAA title -- their first since 2016. LSU, meanwhile, took care of Arkansas later Wednesday by scoring three in the bottom of the ninth to add to the Razorbacks' Omaha woes. The Tigers now can win their second national title in a three-year span and eighth all-time.
But if Arkansas could have made a pair of defensive plays in the ninth on Wednesday, the SEC foes would have battled in a winner-take-all showdown on Thursday. Instead, CCU and LSU will start their three-game championship series on Saturday night.
Justin Thomas Jr.'s two-run single gave Arkansas a 5-3 in the top of the ninth, but a decision made by shortstop Wehiwa Aloy -- getting the lead runner at third instead of trying for a game-ending double play -- and a blunder in left field by Charles Davalan in the bottom of the frame allowed LSU to tie the score at 5-5.
🤯🤯🤯@_lh_13 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/wygUJrlrhO— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 19, 2025
Bear Jones then followed with a walk-off single, setting up a much-anticipated three-game championship series between LSU and Coastal Carolina.
HOW 'BOUT THEM FIGHTING TIGERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AQY8wDrcd7— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 19, 2025
Before the Razorbacks' season ended in heartbreaking fashion, Gage Wood turned in a historic and record-breaking performance with the season on the line in Monday's elimination game against Murray State. Wood threw the first College World Series no-hitter since 1960 while breaking the single-game strikeout record with 19.
Arkansas followed up the historic win by eliminating UCLA on Tuesday. That set up the high-stakes rematch Wednesday night between the No. 3 Arkansas and No. 6 LSU -- who were the two highest-seeded teams in the College World Series field.
Following the win, LSU is the betting favorite (-190 at DraftKings) to win the national title. Coastal Carolina is a +155 underdog.
MCWS Final
Saturday, June 21
Game 1: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, June 22
Game 2: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Monday, June 23
*Game 3: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
*if necessary
2025 College World Series scores, schedule
Friday, June 13
Final: Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Final: Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Final: UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Final: LSU 4, Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Final: Louisville 8, Arizona 3
Final: Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2
Monday, June 16
Final: Arkansas 3, Murray State 0
Tuesday, June 17
Final: LSU 9, UCLA 5 (Resumption from Monday)
Final: Louisville 7, Oregon State 6
Final: Arkansas 7, UCLA 3
Wednesday, June 18
Final: Coastal Carolina 11, Louisville 3
Final: LSU 6, Arkansas 5