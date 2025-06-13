2025 College World Series: Schedule, scores, bracket, results, where to watch, live stream, TV channel, odds
Eight teams are battling it out for a national championship in Omaha
The 2025 College World Series field is underway in Omaha, Nebraska. This year features an entirely new field of eight teams representing seven different conferences.
On Friday, Coastal Carolina and Arizona got things started with a back-and-forth game at Charles Schwab Field. Entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the Chanticleers and Wildcats were tied at 4-4, but Coastal Carolina took control with an RBI single and a two-RBI double.
Down 7-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Arizona got runners on the corners with no one out. That's when Chants pitcher Dominick Carbone slammed the door with a strikeout of Dom Rodriguez before inducing a double play.
Following that first game, the national championship odds have shifted a bit. The two SEC teams, Arkansas and LSU, remain favorites to win the tournament. However, Coastal Carolina is much closer to them after picking up a massive first win. Here are the updated championship odds for every team, according to DraftKings.
- Arkansas (+195)
- LSU (+230)
- Coastal Carolina (+310)
- Oregon State (+700)
- UCLA (+1000)
- Louisville (+2200)
- Arizona (+4500)
- Murray State (+4500)
After making like work of the reigning champion Tennessee Volunteers in the Super Regional, Arkansas enters the College World Series with the best odds to win it all. If the Razorbacks do bring home a title, it would be the first in program history. Arkansas has been the runner-up twice.
LSU has the second-best odds after hammering West Virginia to reach Omaha. The Tigers have a great pedigree in the College World Series with seven national championships. Oregon State, Arizona, Coastal Carolina and UCLA have all reached college baseball's pinnacle since 2012.
When looking at those title odds, the clear outlier is Murray State, which is in the midst of a Cinderella run. The Racers took down Ole Miss at the Oxford Regional before beating Duke the Super Regionals. In a college baseball postseason full of upsets, Murray State has been the biggest surprise.
Stay tuned here at CBS Sports as we provide updates throughout the 2025 College World Series
2025 College World Series scores, schedule
Friday, June 13
Final: Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Oregon State vs. Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, June 14
UCLA vs. Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Arkansas vs. LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, June 15
Arizona vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Coastal Carolina vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Monday, June 16
TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN
TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, June 17
TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN
TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Wednesday, June 18
TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN
TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, June 19
*TBD vs. TBD | TBD | TBD
*TBD vs. TBD | TBD | TBD
MCWS Final
Saturday, June 21
Game 1: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, June 22
Game 2: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Sunday, June 23
*Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
*if necessary