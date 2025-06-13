The 2025 College World Series field is underway in Omaha, Nebraska. This year features an entirely new field of eight teams representing seven different conferences.

On Friday, Coastal Carolina and Arizona got things started with a back-and-forth game at Charles Schwab Field. Entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the Chanticleers and Wildcats were tied at 4-4, but Coastal Carolina took control with an RBI single and a two-RBI double.

Down 7-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Arizona got runners on the corners with no one out. That's when Chants pitcher Dominick Carbone slammed the door with a strikeout of Dom Rodriguez before inducing a double play.

Following that first game, the national championship odds have shifted a bit. The two SEC teams, Arkansas and LSU, remain favorites to win the tournament. However, Coastal Carolina is much closer to them after picking up a massive first win. Here are the updated championship odds for every team, according to DraftKings.

Arkansas (+195)

LSU (+230)

Coastal Carolina (+310)

Oregon State (+700)

UCLA (+1000)

Louisville (+2200)

Arizona (+4500)

Murray State (+4500)

After making like work of the reigning champion Tennessee Volunteers in the Super Regional, Arkansas enters the College World Series with the best odds to win it all. If the Razorbacks do bring home a title, it would be the first in program history. Arkansas has been the runner-up twice.

LSU has the second-best odds after hammering West Virginia to reach Omaha. The Tigers have a great pedigree in the College World Series with seven national championships. Oregon State, Arizona, Coastal Carolina and UCLA have all reached college baseball's pinnacle since 2012.

When looking at those title odds, the clear outlier is Murray State, which is in the midst of a Cinderella run. The Racers took down Ole Miss at the Oxford Regional before beating Duke the Super Regionals. In a college baseball postseason full of upsets, Murray State has been the biggest surprise.

Stay tuned here at CBS Sports as we provide updates throughout the 2025 College World Series

2025 College World Series scores, schedule

Friday, June 13

Final: Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

Oregon State vs. Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 14

UCLA vs. Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Arkansas vs. LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 15

Arizona vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Coastal Carolina vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Monday, June 16

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, June 17

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, June 18

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, June 19

*TBD vs. TBD | TBD | TBD

*TBD vs. TBD | TBD | TBD

MCWS Final

Saturday, June 21

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 22

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Sunday, June 23

*Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

*if necessary