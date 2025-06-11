The 2025 College World Series field is set with eight teams fighting for a national championship in Omaha. This year features an entirely new field representing seven different conferences.

Following an exciting weekend in the Super Regionals, the intensity will only increase with each team on the doorstep of a national title. The two SEC teams, Arkansas and LSU, enter as the betting favorites to win the tournament. Here are the championship odds for every team in the field, according to DraftKings.

Arkansas (+195)

LSU (+230)

Coastal Carolina (+600)

Oregon State (+650)

UCLA (+900)

Arizona (+1400)

Louisville (+1700)

Murray State (+4500)

After making like work of the reigning champion Tennessee Volunteers in the Super Regional, Arkansas enters the College World Series with the best odds to win it all. If the Razorbacks do bring home a title, it would be the first in program history. Arkansas has been the runner-up twice.

LSU has the second-best odds after hammering West Virginia to reach Omaha. The Tigers have a great pedigree in the College World Series with seven national championships. Oregon State, Arizona, Coastal Carolina and UCLA have all reached college baseball's pinnacle since 2012.

When looking at those title odds, the clear outlier is Murray State, which is in the midst of a Cinderella run. The Racers took down Ole Miss at the Oxford Regional before beating Duke the Super Regionals. In a college baseball postseason full of upsets, Murray State has been the biggest surprise.

Stay tuned here at CBS Sports as we provide updates throughout the 2025 College World Series

2025 College World Series scores, schedule

Friday, June 13

Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Oregon State vs. Louisville | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 14

UCLA vs. Murray State | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Arkansas vs. LSU | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 15

TBD vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

Monday, June 16

TBD vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, June 17

TBD vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, June 18

TBD vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, June 19

*TBD vs. TBD | TBD | TBD

*TBD vs. TBD | TBD | TBD

MCWS Final

Saturday, June 21

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 22

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD | 1:30 p.m. | ABC

Sunday, June 23

*Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

*if necessary