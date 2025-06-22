2025 College World Series score, results: LSU takes Game 1 vs. Coastal Carolina with stunning pitching display

LSU's Kade Anderson pitched like an ace in Game 1 of the College World Series finals on Saturday and won the duel with Coastal Carolina's Cameron Flukey. Anderson tossed a complete-game shutout in the 1-0 victory. The Tigers stepped into the driver's seat in search of the 2025 national championship and are just one win away from their eight title in school history.

Anderson threw 130 pitches and blanked the red-hot Chanticleers, who carried a spectacular 26-game winning streak into the first game of the championship series. The southpaw fanned 10 batters and allowed just six hits en route to the victory, putting a bow on a stellar individual season in which Anderson established himself as one of the top targets in July's MLB Draft.

While Flukey also held up his end of the bargain in the pitcher's duel, the one run he surrendered in the opening frame proved to be the decisive blow. He received no run support from his bats and took a tough-luck loss despite throwing a six-inning gem of his own.

The Chanticleers must win in Sunday's Game 2 to force a rubber match, or else the trophy heads back to Baton Rouge for the second time in three years.