The boys on the Bayou are champions once again. LSU earned the college baseball national title on Sunday in Omaha after taking down Coastal Carolina 5-3. The Tigers earned the sweep of the Chanticleers on Sunday and capped off a perfect run in Omaha with fifth straight win.

The title marks LSU's second in the last three years after earning the title in 2023 with Paul Skenes as the ace of their staff. This year, it was Kade Anderson who did the heavy lifting as the star pitcher also earned Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Sunday saw a bit of a different vibe after the 1-0 pitcher's duel on Saturday. Coastal Carolina gave its best, but a four-run inning spelled doom for the Chanticleers. It was not the result Coastal Carolina was hoping for, but the team put together an incredible run to even reach this position, winning 26 straight games to get to the championship series this weekend. The program will hope to get its second national title in program history next year.

MCWS Final

Saturday, June 21

Game 1: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0 -- Recap

Sunday, June 22

Game 2: LSU 5, Coastal Carolina 3 -- Recap

2025 College World Series scores, schedule

Friday, June 13

Final: Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

Final: Oregon State 4, Louisville 3

Saturday, June 14

Final: UCLA 6, Murray State 4

Final: LSU 4, Arkansas 1

Sunday, June 15

Final: Louisville 8, Arizona 3

Final: Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2

Monday, June 16

Final: Arkansas 3, Murray State 0

Tuesday, June 17

Final: LSU 9, UCLA 5 (Resumption from Monday)

Final: Louisville 7, Oregon State 6

Final: Arkansas 7, UCLA 3

Wednesday, June 18

Final: Coastal Carolina 11, Louisville 3

Final: LSU 6, Arkansas 5