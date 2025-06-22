2025 College World Series: Scores, bracket, results, schedule, where to watch LSU vs. Coastal Carolina
LSU is one win away from claiming its second title in three years after taking Game 1 on Saturday
A new champion of college baseball could be crowned on Sunday. LSU took down Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of the College World Series final on Saturday in a 1-0 pitcher's duel to put itself on the verge of a second national title in three years.
LSU pitcher Kade Anderson dazzled on the hill, striking out 10 batters in a complete game shutout that saw him toss 130 pitches. Not to be outdone was Coastal pitcher Cameron Flukey, who put on a strong showing over six innings. A lone run scored in the first inning off Flukey proved to be the decider.
Now, the Chanticleers will have to bounce back quickly to keep hopes of a second national title in program history alive. Prior to Saturday's defeat, Coastal Carolina had won an astonishing 26 games in a row.
Game 2 is a pick'em, but the sportsbooks see some runs getting up on the board with the run total set at 8.5.
MCWS Final
Saturday, June 21
Game 1: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0 -- Recap
Sunday, June 22
Game 2: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Monday, June 23
*Game 3: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
*if necessary
2025 College World Series scores, schedule
Friday, June 13
Final: Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Final: Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Final: UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Final: LSU 4, Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Final: Louisville 8, Arizona 3
Final: Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2
Monday, June 16
Final: Arkansas 3, Murray State 0
Tuesday, June 17
Final: LSU 9, UCLA 5 (Resumption from Monday)
Final: Louisville 7, Oregon State 6
Final: Arkansas 7, UCLA 3
Wednesday, June 18
Final: Coastal Carolina 11, Louisville 3
Final: LSU 6, Arkansas 5