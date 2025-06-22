A new champion of college baseball could be crowned on Sunday. LSU took down Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of the College World Series final on Saturday in a 1-0 pitcher's duel to put itself on the verge of a second national title in three years.

LSU pitcher Kade Anderson dazzled on the hill, striking out 10 batters in a complete game shutout that saw him toss 130 pitches. Not to be outdone was Coastal pitcher Cameron Flukey, who put on a strong showing over six innings. A lone run scored in the first inning off Flukey proved to be the decider.

Now, the Chanticleers will have to bounce back quickly to keep hopes of a second national title in program history alive. Prior to Saturday's defeat, Coastal Carolina had won an astonishing 26 games in a row.

Game 2 is a pick'em, but the sportsbooks see some runs getting up on the board with the run total set at 8.5.

MCWS Final

Saturday, June 21

Game 1: LSU 1, Coastal Carolina 0 -- Recap

Sunday, June 22

Game 2: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

Monday, June 23

*Game 3: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

*if necessary

2025 College World Series scores, schedule

Friday, June 13

Final: Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

Final: Oregon State 4, Louisville 3

Saturday, June 14

Final: UCLA 6, Murray State 4

Final: LSU 4, Arkansas 1

Sunday, June 15

Final: Louisville 8, Arizona 3

Final: Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2

Monday, June 16

Final: Arkansas 3, Murray State 0

Tuesday, June 17

Final: LSU 9, UCLA 5 (Resumption from Monday)

Final: Louisville 7, Oregon State 6

Final: Arkansas 7, UCLA 3

Wednesday, June 18

Final: Coastal Carolina 11, Louisville 3

Final: LSU 6, Arkansas 5