The 2025 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday night when the No. 1 seed Florida Gators face the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Elite Eight. Florida, which is seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2014, is coming off an 87-71 win over No. 4 seed Maryland in the Sweet 16. Texas Tech rallied from 16 points down to force overtime and eventually prevailed against No. 10 seed Arkansas on Thursday. The Red Raiders are eyeing their second Final Four trip in school history after losing the title game to Virginia in 2019.

Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 6:09 p.m. ET. Florida is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Florida vs. Texas Tech odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Florida picks, be sure to check out the 2025 March Madness predictions from red-hot college basketball expert Thomas Casale.

Florida vs. Texas Tech spread: Florida -6.5

Florida vs. Texas Tech over/under: 157.5 points

Florida vs. Texas Tech money line: Florida -321, Texas Tech +256

FLA: The Gators are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games

TTU: The Red Raiders are 5-0 ATS in their last five Saturday games

Why Florida can cover

Florida closed the regular season with nine wins in its final 10 games, notching three wins over top-15 teams during that stretch. The Gators followed that up with an SEC Tournament title, beating Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee to claim their first conference tourney title since 2014. They will now try to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2014 as well.

They blasted No. 16 seed Norfolk State in the first round before escaping with a 77-75 win over No. 8 seed UConn in the second round. It appeared like Florida would be in for another nail-biter against Maryland on Thursday, but the Gators used a dominant second half to secure a comfortable win. Senior guard Will Richard led six double-digit scorers with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting, while sophomore center Rueben Chinyelu had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Texas Tech finished second in the Big 12 standings behind Houston, which earned a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. The Red Raiders won their first two games in the NCAA Tournament by double digits, including a 77-64 win over upset-minded Drake in the Round of 32. Junior forward Darrion Williams had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, while sophomore forward JT Toppin posted a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

The Red Raiders showcased impressive resolve in the Sweet 16, erasing a 16-point deficit in their win over Arkansas. They trailed by 13 points with less than five minutes remaining, but Williams capped off the rally with a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation. He also scored the go-ahead basket with 7.3 seconds left in overtime to send his team to the Elite Eight.

