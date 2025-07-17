SailGP is coming back to the UK this weekend for the first time since Season 3 with Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix taking place in Portsmouth in The Solent from July 19-20. The 12-strong F50 flee will take on the new location in front of a crowd of 20,000 people.

The racers have little experience racing on these waters, which could end up being a factor for the competition. The conditions are described as sometimes having strong tides with an unstable sea state.

Dylan Fletcher's Emirates GBR team is currently fourth on the leaderboard and will be on home soil -- or, in this case, water. He said the waters are "very tidally influenced," with "wavy water," and uncertain wind conditions. There is a chance for "typical sea breeze" which would make for "spectacular racing."

Sail GP is coming off a race in New York that took place from June 7-8. Diego Botin's Spain came away with the win, beating New Zealand and France in a winner-take-all shootout. Spain, which holds the record as the youngest team to compete in SailGP, is currently sitting at No. 1, following back-to-back wins.

"We've seen that there's a bit of an up-and-down leaderboard, so we're quietly confident that we just need to work away on our own, do a good job and we'll be exactly where we want to be," Fletcher said as he and his crew prepare for the race.

Fletcher said being at home does add another element to the race, with a busier schedule and more pressure.

BONDS Flying Roos, New Zealand and Emirates GBR are two frontrunners for the race.

How to watch Portsmouth race

Race 1

Date: Saturday, July 19

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Where: Portsmouth, England

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Race 2

Date: Sunday, July 20

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Where: Portsmouth, England

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App