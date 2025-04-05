The No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (32-5) will square off against the No. 1 seed Florida Gators (34-4) in an all-SEC 2025 Final Four showdown on Saturday night. Auburn has won all four of its NCAA Tournament games by at least two possessions, with its closest call coming in a 70-64 win over No. 2 seed Michigan State in the Elite Eight. Florida has had several close games, including an 84-79 win over No. 3 seed Texas Tech in a thrilling Elite Eight matchup last weekend. The Gators picked up a road win against the Tigers in the lone regular-season meeting on Feb. 8.

Tipoff is at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS from the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Gators are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Auburn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5, down from opening at 163.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Florida picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine expert Thomas Casale.

Auburn vs. Florida spread: Florida -2.5

Auburn vs. Florida over/under: 159.5 points

Auburn vs. Florida money line: Florida -152, Auburn +127

FLA: The Gators are 27-11 against the spread this season

AUB: The Tigers are 21-16 ATS this season

Why Florida can cover

Florida has only lost one game since Feb. 1, and it picked up a road win at Auburn on Feb. 8. The Gators were 10-point underdogs in that matchup, but they rallied from an early 10-point deficit behind a 19-point performance from Walter Clayton Jr. He is coming off a brilliant outing against Texas Tech, drilling several late 3-pointers to help his team erase a nine-point deficit in the final minutes.

The Gators trailed the Red Raiders 75-66 with less than three minutes remaining before staging the furious rally. Clayton helped Florida advance to its first Final Four since 2014 in head coach Todd Golden's third season at the helm. The Gators have covered the spread in 13 of their last 17 games, while Auburn has only covered once in its last five games against SEC teams.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn has gone from a double-digit favorite in the regular-season meeting to an underdog in this contest, which could hint at some value on the Tigers. They have controlled all four of their NCAA Tournament games thus far, including double-digit wins over No. 9 seed Creighton and No. 5 seed Michigan. Their latest victory was a 70-64 final against No. 2 seed Michigan State, as they covered the spread as 5.5-point favorites.

Senior forward Johni Broome had 25 points and 14 rebounds in a double-double performance, shooting 10 of 13 from the floor. Broome is averaging 18.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season, while Chad Baker-Mazara is adding 12.2 points. Three other Auburn players are scoring in double figures as well, with freshman Tahaad Pettiford providing a scoring punch off the bench.

How to make Auburn vs. Florida picks

