The story of the 2025 French Open on the women's side has been Lois Boisson, as the wild card entered the tournament ranked 362nd in the world but has gone on a storybook run to become the first French woman since Marion Bartoli to reach the semifinals at Roland-Garros.

While Boisson was able to take out a highly ranked American in No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the fourth round, she could not replicate that performance against the top-ranked American woman Thursday, as Coco Gauff steamrolled Boisson (6-1, 6-2) to punch her ticket to the French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka.

French Open 2025: Jessica Pegula suffers massive upset loss to unseeded Lois Boisson in fourth round Brent Brookhouse

Gauff took control from the start, ensuring the French crowd never got a chance to get involved and try to lift their countrywoman to another upset. Gauff rolled through the first set, simply looking a class above Boisson, who never seemed to get settled on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday night. The onslaught continued in the second set, as Gauff did not let her foot off the gas and continued to apply constant pressure to Boisson, controlling points and never letting Boisson get on the front foot -- and on the rare point Gauff was the one scrambling, she found all the right answers.

The final point of the match was a fitting example of what we saw all evening, as Gauff leaned on the Boisson backhand when possible, forced her into the corners and asked her to execute near-perfect shots to win points.

Gauff looked extremely focused from the start and executed her game plan to near perfection, leaning on Boisson's inexperience and allowing Boisson to make mistakes -- 33 unforced errors to just 15 from Gauff. With that performance, Gauff cruises into the final where she will face the world No. 1 in Sabalenka, who had to work much harder in a three-set battle with four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek in her semifinal match.

Gauff and Sabalenka have split their career matches 5-5, with both having one win over the other in major championships. Sabalenka defeated Gauff in their last match in the Madrid Open final, as well as winning their most recent meeting in a grand slam in the 2024 Australian Open semis. Gauff, however, won their lone meeting in a major final, beating Sabalenka in three sets in the 2023 U.S. Open final.

Gauff is looking to snap a decade-long drought for Americans at the French Open, as Serena Williams was the last American to lift the French Open trophy at Roland-Garros in 2015.