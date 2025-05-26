The No. 4 seed in the men's draw is out of the French Open. Taylor Fritz, the top-seeded American man, went down in four sets in a stunning first round loss to Daniel Altmaier of Germany (7-5, 3-6. 6-3. 6-1).

Fritz is the highest seeded player to lose so far on either the men's or women's draw at the French Open, as a rough clay court season for America's top man comes to a disappointing end. Fritz had not made it past the quarterfinals of any of his three clay court tournaments prior to the French Open (Madrid Open, Italian Open, Geneva Open) and his struggles on clay showed in his opening match at Roland Garros.

After losing the opening set, Fritz seemed to settle in to even things with a strong 6-3 performance in the second set. However, things started to unravel in the third as Altmaier picked him off at 6-3, converting the lone break of the set to take a 2-1 set advantage in the fourth. There, Fritz seemed to come apart completely, getting broken three times by Altmaier in a 6-1 rout in which he seemed ready to just get off the court.

In that fourth set, Fritz had 11 unforced errors to just six winners, and if his first serve didn't go in, he basically had no shot at winning the point. Altmaier won an unbelievable 10 of 11 points on the Fritz second serve in the fourth set, as frustration built for the American until he seemed to check out completely towards the end of the match.

With the win, Altmaier moves on to face Vit Kopriva in the second round. Fritz's loss, meanwhile, continues a bit of a rough start for the American contingent at Roland Garros, as he joins No. 9 Emma Navarro as highly ranked Americans bounced out of the French Open in the first round.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro routed Navarro (6-1, 6-0) in her first-round match, as she could not get anything going against the Spaniard. Navarro did not win a single service game in the match, getting broken seven times as Bouzas Maneiro won 66 percent of her receiving points. The American had 23 unforced errors to just four winners in the match, as she fell behind early and could never dig her way out of that hole.

It wasn't all bad for the Americans early in the first round, as No. 12 Tommy Paul, No. 13 Blake Shelton and No. 23 Sebastian Korda all advanced to the second round on the men's side. Korda will play fellow American Jenson Brooksby in that second round match so at least one American man is guaranteed to make it to the third round. On the women's side, No. 16 Amanda Anisimova moved into the second round, while the three other top-seeded American women -- No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Korda and No. 7 Madison Keys -- are all yet to play their first round matches.