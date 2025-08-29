Sail Grand Prix was in Sassnitz, Germany, earlier this month, from Aug. 16-17, for the eighth event of the season. The inaugural Germany Sail Grand Prix saw France as the winner, with Bonds Flying Roos in second and Emirates Great Britain in third.

France suffered significant damage during the practice session ahead of the race, leaving their participation in the event in question. The French were confirmed to be in the race just a day before Race Day 1.

They went on to qualify for the winner-takes-all final race, where they defeated teams who would eventually land in the No. 2 and No. 3 spot in the weekend. United States came in 11th place, falling second-to-last overall.

It was certainly an eventful one and if you missed any of the action you can catch up this Sunday, Aug. 31 for a recap everything that took place on the water. Sailing fans can tune into the CBS Sports at 1 p.m. ET and follow along on the CBS Sports app.

Tom Slingsby's Bond Flying Roos are in first place in the 2025 season championship rankings with 61 points, Peter Burling's Black Foils are listed in second with 61 points and Dylan Fletcher's Emirates Great Britain are in third place with 58 points. Taylor Canfield's United States team are currently in last place with -8 points.

The live action will return Sept. 12-13 when Saint-Tropez hosts the Rockwool France Sail Grand Prix. Emirates GBR won in this location last season.

Where to watch Germany Sail GP recap

Date: Sunday, Aug. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Sassnitz, Germany

TV: CBS

Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App