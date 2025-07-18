Preakness Stakes winner Journalism returns to the track to take on seven competitors in the 2025 Haskell Stakes on Saturday. A handful of Triple Crown participants will be present at Monmouth Park in New Jersey, including Preakness runner-up Gosger and Toyota Blue Grass Stakes winner Burnham Square. Post time for Saturday's race is 5:45 p.m. ET. Journalism is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2025 Haskell Stakes odds. Goal Oriented (4-1), Gosger (9-2), Burnham Square (5-1) and Bracket Buster (10-1) round out the top five in the 2025 Haskell Stakes field. With talented 3-year-olds entering the starting gate, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Haskell Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Top 2025 Haskell Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Journalism, even though he's the 4-5 betting favorite. Yu isn't dismissing the Preakness winner's excellent resume, which includes runner-up finishes at the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes. She also likes how he has trained this year, especially given his busy schedule. All that being said, Yu likes how the competition stacks up against Journalism in the Haskell Stakes 2025 and thinks his odds are too short.

"If Journalism is 2-1 or better, I'd bet him. But you're not likely to even get 1-1," she told SportsLine.

2025 Haskell Stakes odds, post positions