The 2025 Haskell Stakes features some familiar names from the Triple Crown series, headlined by Preakness Stakes winner Journalism. He was the only horse to race in all three Triple Crown races, and he is the 4-5 favorite in the 2025 Haskell Stakes odds. Preakness runner-up Gosger (9-2) and fourth-place finisher Goal Oriented (4-1) are both in the Haskell Stakes field as well, along with Blue Grass Stakes (G1) winner Burnham Square (5-1). Which horses should you back with your 2025 Haskell Stakes bets?

With talented 3-year-olds entering the starting gate, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Haskell Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Top 2025 Haskell Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Journalism, even though he's the 4-5 betting favorite. While this field is not as strong as some of the Triple Crown races, it is strong enough to make this price too short for Yu's liking. Journalism was the only horse to run in all three legs of the Triple Crown, so his stamina is going to be tested. Several horses in the field have shown that they can compete with Journalism, so Yu is ultimately uninterested in backing the favorite at 4-5 odds.

"He's clearly the second best sophomore in the crop and owns a Preakness Stakes victory," Yu said. "He is the horse to beat, but there are a few others who appear to be doing well."

2025 Haskell Stakes odds, post positions