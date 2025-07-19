Many of the world's top 3-year-old horses will run in the 2025 Haskell Stakes from Monmouth Park on Saturday. One of the biggest names from Triple Crown season will run in the Haskell Stakes 2025, with Journalism the 4-5 favorite in the latest 2025 Haskell Stakes odds. Journalism, who won the Preakness Stakes and finished second in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, will race for the first time since the Belmont Stakes. He's followed in the 2025 Haskell Stakes horses by Goal Oriented (4-1), Gosger (9-2), and Burnham Square (5-1), all Triple Crown starters.

Six of the last seven Haskell Stakes winners started at least one Triple Crown race, and four of the eight horses in the 2025 Haskell Stakes field ran in the Triple Crown. Unsurprisingly, some of the longest 2025 Haskell Stakes longshots are the four horses who didn't run in a Triple Crown race. Kentucky Outlaw, at 15-1, has won three of five career races, including his only run at Monmouth Park. SportsLine's experts are breaking down the Haskell Stakes 2025 from all angles ahead of Saturday's 5:45 p.m. ET post time. If you're looking for where to bet the Haskell Stakes 2025, click here to sign up for TwinSpires and click here to sign up for 1/ST Bet:

Eric Cohen is a SportsLine expert and the current host of the Tuesday night Early Wedge Best Bets Show. While he is primarily an NFL, college football, and golf expert for the site, he's an avid horse player and most recently hit the trifecta at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Here are the top Haskell Stakes longshots to target, according to Cohen:

Burnham Square (5-1)

Burnham Square finished sixth at the Kentucky Derby after winning the Blue Grass Stakes in his prior competition. He's only raced once since, finishing second at the Matt Winn Stakes (G3) on June 8, and Burnham Square has finished in the top three in six of eight career starts, including three victories. Each of his last five races has been graded stakes competitions, and given his experience and never finishing worse than his sixth-place result at the Kentucky Derby, Cohen likes his value for 2025 Haskell Stakes bets.

"Similar to Journalism, this horse is going to come from the back in an attempt to run down the frontrunners," Cohen said. "He finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby despite being bumped and having to check up during the race. Burnham Square won the Grade I Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in April, flying from the back of the pack down the stretch to win by a nose. If Journalism gets a rough trip, I could see this horse pulling the upset. Either way, he's a cinch to be in my exactas and trifectas in Monmouth Park's 12th race on Saturday." Bet Burnham Square at 1/ST Bet and get a $500 sign-up bonus:

National Law (20-1)

National Law is one of the four horses competing at the 2025 Haskell Stakes who didn't run in a Triple Crown race. Although he finished fourth behind Haskell Stakes starters Bracket Buster and Wildncrazynight at the 2025 Pegasus LS, Cohen believes the horse who won back-to-back races before the Pegasus can provide a shocking result at the 2025 Haskell Stakes, especially due to his jockey.

"The Beyer Speed Figures are light comparatively, with a 76 in his last race being tops in a five-race career thus far," Cohen said. "But the Jorge Duarte Jr. colt attracts rider Irad Ortiz Jr., who is arguably the most successful jockey in the United States today. Purchased for $250,000 at auction in September 2023, this runner came with expectations. If the fractions up top are fast, National Law could figure for a slice of the trifecta or superfecta for those playing deeper tickets." Bet National Law at TwinSpires and unlock a $400 sign-up offer with promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2025 Haskell Stakes picks, bets

Cohen views Journalism as a worthy favorite, but he also likes the value in Burnham Square and National Law as longshots to include in 2025 Haskell Stakes bets. Other SportsLine experts are sharing their 2025 Haskell Stakes picks, and you can view picks from SportsLine's Gene Menez, who hammered the exacta and trifecta at the Kentucky Derby, here.

SportsLine also has Haskell Stakes 2025 picks from expert Michelle Yu, the racing insider who nailed the Kentucky Derby exacta. Get Yu's picks here.

2025 Haskell Stakes, post positions