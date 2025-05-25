2025 Indianapolis 500 results: Alex Palou holds off Marcus Ericsson to win his first Indy 500

In an affirmation of his status as one of the best IndyCar drivers of his generation, Alex Palou took the lead from Marcus Ericsson with 14 laps to go and led the rest of the way to win the 109th Indianapolis 500, earning his first win in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing and his third win in five races to start the NTT IndyCar Series season. Palou, who has won the IndyCar championship three out of the last four seasons including two in a row, earns his 15th career win and becomes the first driver from Spain to win the Indy 500.

Palou had opened the month of May at Indianapolis by winning the Indianapolis Grand Prix on the Speedway's road course, but to date he had never won IndyCar's signature race, nor had he ever won on an oval. But after saving enough fuel to go on the attack in the last 20 laps, Palou charged past Ericsson entering Turn 1 with 14 laps to go, then rode in the wake of two cars on the tail end of the lead lap in front of him, using the tow off them to hold off Ericsson and win the 500 for the first time.

"I cannot believe it. What an amazing day, what an amazing race," Palou told Fox Sports. "... I cannot believe it. It's amazing. It's amazing to be here., it's amazing to win. There were some moments that I felt really good in the race, but I didn't know if I was gonna be able to pass Marcus or not. But made it happen, first oval win -- what better place?"

Unseasonably cool conditions greeted the field for the Indy 500, and a short passing shower that delayed the start by about half an hour set the tone for a fair degree of chaos in the early laps. Scott McLaughlin crashed before even taking the green flag while trying to warm up his tires during pace laps, and Marco Andretti's race only lasted a single corner before he crashed out on the opening lap.

Pit road would prove to be the center of action throughout a race that heavily featured strategy, and not always in a good way. Two frightening incidents occurred on pit road, the first being when Alexander Rossi's car caught fire after he came to the pits with a mechanical problem, singing his fueler. Then, rookie polesitter Robert Schwartzman slid into his pit stall under caution, hitting the pit wall and pinning his crew between their car and the wall. One crew member required medical attention for a foot injury.

The delay also wreaked havoc on Kyle Larson's nerves, as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion was yet again faced with the prospect of rain ruining his bid to run both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. But suddenly, on Lap 92, Larson's second Indy 500 came to an end and his schedule opened up: On a restart, Larson spun out entering Turn 2, triggering a multi-car accident that sent Larson off to Charlotte and spoiled his chances of completing all 1,100 possible miles between the Indy 500 and Coke 600.

"It was a bit crazy there on the start," Larson told Fox Sports. "I got tight behind Takuma (Sato), I was really close to him. And I think as I finally shaded left, I got loose and kind of got all over the place, so I spun. Just hate that I got a little too eager there on the restart and caused that crash. Hate it for everybody that also got caught up in it. Just bummed out. I'll try to get over this quickly, get on to Charlotte, forget about it and try to win the next one."

Another big name who fell by the wayside was Josef Newgarden, whose quest to become the first driver to ever win three straight Indy 500s -- despite a cheating scandal at Team Penske that resulted in Newgarden starting 32nd after his car was found to have an illegal rear attenuator in qualifying -- ended when his car lost fuel pressure after a green flag stop. The mechanical problems brought an abrupt end to Newgarden's race just as he had worked his way into contention, as he had been running seventh when his problems occurred.

"It's tough to not have a shot here at the end," Newgarden told Fox Sports. "I felt really good, was trying to be methodical today. It's a team sport, it takes everything to win here. Still immensely grateful to run at Indianapolis, that's how I felt going into it today. I love the race the most, I love the opportunity to be on the grid. As tough as it is to take, I still feel thankful to have been out here today.

"I just wish we had a chance to fight for it. We didn't even get to see what we had there."

On the opposite end of the elation experienced by Palou -- who threw his gloves and helmet off and ran down the frontstretch in a manic fit of celebration -- Marcus Ericsson was yet again denied a second Indianapolis 500 win, finishing runner-up for the second time in the last three 500s. Ericsson had made his way to the front thanks to an excellent fuel strategy that had allowed him to cycle out in front of Palou after his final pit stop, but he was unable to find a way back around Palou after the race-deciding pass with 14 laps to go.

"That was painful to miss out, so close again," Ericsson told Fox Sports. "Second time second place here, and this is a winner-takes-all kind of place. Just really painful ... We had a really tough race, the car was really hard to drive. We were running in the back for the middle part of it, but we kept fighting, we kept trying to get back, kept fighting. We've had a tough couple of years here, but today we showed what we can do and we can fight for it.

"But of course, finishing second is really tough ... This one hurts for sure."

David Malukas finished third, followed by Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist rounding out the top five. The rest of the top 10 consisted of Kyle Kirkwood, Santino Ferrucci, Christian Rasmussen, Christian Lundgaard and Conor Daly.

Palou's win is the sixth Indianapolis 500 victory for Chip Ganassi Racing, putting Palou in leagues with Juan Pablo Montoya (2000), Scott Dixon (2008), Dario Franchitti (2010, 2012) and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

Louis Foster was the highest finishing rookie in 15th, besting Nolan Siegel in 16th and Schwartzman 29th, both of whom were among 11 drivers that failed to finish.

109th Indianapolis 500 results