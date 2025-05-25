Skip to Main Content

2025 Indianapolis 500 results: Alex Palou holds off Marcus Ericsson to win his first Indy 500

The three-time IndyCar champion takes his first Indy 500 win and his third victory in five races this season

In an affirmation of his status as one of the best IndyCar drivers of his generation, Alex Palou took the lead from Marcus Ericsson with 14 laps to go and led the rest of the way to win the 109th Indianapolis 500, earning his first win in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing and his third win in five races to start the NTT IndyCar Series season. Palou, who has won the IndyCar championship three out of the last four seasons including two in a row, earns his 15th career win and becomes the first driver from Spain to win the Indy 500.

Palou had opened the month of May at Indianapolis by winning the Indianapolis Grand Prix on the Speedway's road course, but to date he had never won IndyCar's signature race, nor had he ever won on an oval. But after saving enough fuel to go on the attack in the last 20 laps, Palou charged past Ericsson entering Turn 1 with 14 laps to go, then rode in the wake of two cars on the tail end of the lead lap in front of him, using the tow off them to hold off Ericsson and win the 500 for the first time.

"I cannot believe it. What an amazing day, what an amazing race," Palou told Fox Sports. "... I cannot believe it. It's amazing. It's amazing to be here., it's amazing to win. There were some moments that I felt really good in the race, but I didn't know if I was gonna be able to pass Marcus or not. But made it happen, first oval win -- what better place?"

Unseasonably cool conditions greeted the field for the Indy 500, and a short passing shower that delayed the start by about half an hour set the tone for a fair degree of chaos in the early laps. Scott McLaughlin crashed before even taking the green flag while trying to warm up his tires during pace laps, and Marco Andretti's race only lasted a single corner before he crashed out on the opening lap.

Pit road would prove to be the center of action throughout a race that heavily featured strategy, and not always in a good way. Two frightening incidents occurred on pit road, the first being when Alexander Rossi's car caught fire after he came to the pits with a mechanical problem, singing his fueler. Then, rookie polesitter Robert Schwartzman slid into his pit stall under caution, hitting the pit wall and pinning his crew between their car and the wall. One crew member required medical attention for a foot injury.

The delay also wreaked havoc on Kyle Larson's nerves, as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion was yet again faced with the prospect of rain ruining his bid to run both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. But suddenly, on Lap 92, Larson's second Indy 500 came to an end and his schedule opened up: On a restart, Larson spun out entering Turn 2, triggering a multi-car accident that sent Larson off to Charlotte and spoiled his chances of completing all 1,100 possible miles between the Indy 500 and Coke 600.

"It was a bit crazy there on the start," Larson told Fox Sports. "I got tight behind Takuma (Sato), I was really close to him. And I think as I finally shaded left, I got loose and kind of got all over the place, so I spun. Just hate that I got a little too eager there on the restart and caused that crash. Hate it for everybody that also got caught up in it. Just bummed out. I'll try to get over this quickly, get on to Charlotte, forget about it and try to win the next one."

Another big name who fell by the wayside was Josef Newgarden, whose quest to become the first driver to ever win three straight Indy 500s -- despite a cheating scandal at Team Penske that resulted in Newgarden starting 32nd after his car was found to have an illegal rear attenuator in qualifying -- ended when his car lost fuel pressure after a green flag stop. The mechanical problems brought an abrupt end to Newgarden's race just as he had worked his way into contention, as he had been running seventh when his problems occurred.

"It's tough to not have a shot here at the end," Newgarden told Fox Sports. "I felt really good, was trying to be methodical today. It's a team sport, it takes everything to win here. Still immensely grateful to run at Indianapolis, that's how I felt going into it today. I love the race the most, I love the opportunity to be on the grid. As tough as it is to take, I still feel thankful to have been out here today.

"I just wish we had a chance to fight for it. We didn't even get to see what we had there."

On the opposite end of the elation experienced by Palou -- who threw his gloves and helmet off and ran down the frontstretch in a manic fit of celebration -- Marcus Ericsson was yet again denied a second Indianapolis 500 win, finishing runner-up for the second time in the last three 500s. Ericsson had made his way to the front thanks to an excellent fuel strategy that had allowed him to cycle out in front of Palou after his final pit stop, but he was unable to find a way back around Palou after the race-deciding pass with 14 laps to go.

"That was painful to miss out, so close again," Ericsson told Fox Sports. "Second time second place here, and this is a winner-takes-all kind of place. Just really painful ... We had a really tough race, the car was really hard to drive. We were running in the back for the middle part of it, but we kept fighting, we kept trying to get back, kept fighting. We've had a tough couple of years here, but today we showed what we can do and we can fight for it.

"But of course, finishing second is really tough ... This one hurts for sure."

David Malukas finished third, followed by Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist rounding out the top five. The rest of the top 10 consisted of Kyle Kirkwood, Santino Ferrucci, Christian Rasmussen, Christian Lundgaard and Conor Daly.

Palou's win is the sixth Indianapolis 500 victory for Chip Ganassi Racing, putting Palou in leagues with Juan Pablo Montoya (2000), Scott Dixon (2008), Dario Franchitti (2010, 2012) and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

Louis Foster was the highest finishing rookie in 15th, besting Nolan Siegel in 16th and Schwartzman 29th, both of whom were among 11 drivers that failed to finish.

109th Indianapolis 500 results

  1. #10 - Alex Palou
  2. #28 - Marcus Ericsson
  3. #4 - David Malukas
  4. #5 - Pato O'Ward
  5. #60 - Felix Rosenqvist
  6. #27 - Kyle Kirkwood
  7. #14 - Santino Ferrucci
  8. #21 - Christian Rasmussen
  9. #7 - Christian Lundgaard
  10. #76 - Conor Daly
  11. #75 - Takuma Sato
  12. #90  Callum Ilott
  13. #06 - Helio Castroneves
  14. #30 - Devlin DeFrancesco
  15. #45 - Louis Foster (R)
  16. #6 - Nolan Siegel (R)
  17. #26 - Colton Herta
  18. #33 - Ed Carpenter
  19. #12 - Will Power
  20. #15 - Graham Rahal
  21. #66 - Marcus Armstrong
  22. #24 - Jack Harvey
  23. #9 - Scott Dixon
  24. #23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
  25. #2 - Josef Newgarden
  26. #77 - Sting Ray Robb
  27. #17 - Kyle Larson
  28. #8 - Kyffin Simpson
  29. #83 - Robert Schwartzman (R)
  30. #18 - Rinus VeeKay
  31. #20 - Alexander Rossi
  32. #98 - Marco Andretti
  33. #3 - Scott McLaughlin
Alex Palou wins the Indianapolis 500

White flag this time by. It's between Palou and Ericsson for the win. Palou tries to break the tow of Ericsson down the backstretch, but Ericsson's going to have an opportunity to get by him!

Ericsson gets loose coming off Turn 3, and just as that happens, the caution comes out for a crash on the backstretch! The yellow and checkered flags will wave, and Alex Palou crosses the Yard of Bricks to WIN the 109th Indianapolis 500!

 
The Final 10 Laps

10 laps to go in the 109th Indianapolis 500. It's Palou, Ericsson, and Malukas for the lead and the win. Pato O'Ward in fourth and Felix Rosenqvist remain in the picture. Palou continues to ride behind Foster and DeFrancesco.

Palou has now been given the green light by his crew to go and lap Foster and DeFrancesco coming to five laps to go. He has the fuel he needs to make it to the checkered flag. There's a gap of several carlengths now, and Ericsson isn't in position to make a move yet with four laps to go. But Palou hasn't been able to get past Foster or DeFranceaco, neither of whom are yielding to the leaders as they race each other for position. Two laps to go!

 
Alex Palou takes the lead with 14 laps to go

Marcus Ericsson is now riding behind two cars on the tail end of the lead lap -- Devlin DeFrancesco and Louis Foster -- as we approach 10 laps to go in the Indianapolis 500. Ericsson trying to win his second, Alex Palou trying to win his first and his third win overall in five IndyCar races this season. Palou is getting runs on Ericsson, but he's electing not to take them and use Ericsson as a rabbit for now while he tries to save fuel and save his car for the run to the finish.

And he rides no more! Palou makes his move on Ericsson with 14 laps to go and takes the lead entering Turn 1! Palou will now try to use the lapped cars to save fuel in their wake, and that's going to increase the urgency for third-place David Malukas to race Ericsson for second!

 
Marcus Ericsson nails his strategy to keep the lead

Marcus Ericsson has come to pit road from the race lead with 25 laps to go. He had a lead of over 30 seconds on his strategy, and he was able to build several more seconds of lead by going hard just before he came to pit road. The goal was to try and cycle back out in the race lead -- And he'll do it! Ericsson leaves pit road in front of Alex Palou and David Malukas!

It's now Ericsson in control of this race, and he can go flat out the rest of the way as he seeks his second Indy 500 win! That's a big advantage given the state of second place Alex Palou, who needs to ride behind Ericsson and try to save fuel.

 
Conor Daly forced to pit with handling problems, Ryan Hunter-Ray stalls on pit road

Problems for Conor Daly! His car has picked up a vibration, and he's losing a bunch of time now to the other frontrunners as he struggles with a lack of grip. That's going to completely ruin his team's strategy, as he can't make it to the end of the race on fuel if he pits now.

Daly is forced to pit with 34 laps to go, and Christian Rasmussen almost runs into the back of him coming off Turn 4 as Daly comes to pit road! This will likely end the native Hoosier's hopes of winning the Indy 500, as he won't be able to save fuel and keep pace with the rest of the leaders.

Alex Palou and Santino Ferrucci come to pit road coming to 32 laps to go. Hunter-Reay and Malukas stay out for now. Hunter-Reay pits the next lap, and now Hunter-Reay's car HAS STALLED! Another disastrous development for one of the leaders as David Malukas now pits with 30 laps to go.

 
Ryan Hunter-Reay leads with less than 50 to go

Less than 50 laps to go now in the 109th Indianapolis 500. As the strategies play out, Ryan Hunter-Reay has re-taken the lead as he looks for his second Indy 500 win and first since 2014. Conor Daly is second, followed by David Malukas, Alex Palou, and Santino Ferrucci.

Hunter-Reay is now pulling away. Adding to the intrigue here is that RHR, a former IndyCar champion, is in a one-off appearance in a DRR-Cusick Motorsports car. He hasn't run the full season since 2021 and last year only ran the Indy 500.

 
Fuel pressure problems end Josef Newgarden's chances of three in a row

A disastrous development for Josef Newgarden! Just after coming to pit road under green, he had to make an unscheduled stop due to fuel pressure issues. Newgarden then has to make another trip to pit road, and he is now going multiple laps down and seeing his chances of becoming the first driver to ever win three-straight Indy 500s completely evaporate.

Ryan Hunter-Reay leads four cars on an alternate strategy, with Christian Rasmussen second, Marcus Ericsson third and Christian Lundgaard fourth. Behind them, the cars on the conventional strategy are now trying to save fuel, with David Malukas currently at the head of that group. He's under attack now from Louis Foster, who is on an alternate strategy and will have to pit twice to get to the end of the race on fuel. Foster now pits.

RHR comes to pit road, giving the lead to Rasmussen as we begin to approach 50 laps to go. Meanwhile, Newgarden's fuel pressure issues are terminal. He is being pushed behind the wall and is out of the race.

 
Indiana native Conor Daly takes the lead

After about a dozen laps under green, Devlin DeFrancesco had to give up the ghost and come to pit road given his strategy at Lap 120. That hands the lead to Conor Daly, who now holds the top spot over Malukas and Palou. This is a popular leader with the Indy crowd, as Daly is a native of nearby Noblesville, Indiana.

Santino Ferrucci and Callum Illott orund out the top five. Meanwhile, Josef Newgarden is slowly beginning to enter the picture, as he has made it up to seventh in his pursuit of three-straight Indy 500 wins.

As Daly leads, we now have another round of green flag stops beginning with 68 laps to go. Takuma Sato and Helio Castroneves are first to hit the pits, and the next lap sees Daly, Palou, O'Ward and Newgarden all pit among others. Malukas stays out and takes the lead beofre pitting the next lap along with Ferrucci.

This will shake up the running order quite a bit, as Ryan Hunter-Reay inherits the race lead on his strategy.

 
Christian Rasmussen nearly spins, leading to aborted restart

We are only just past halfway in the Indianapolis 500 now. After the split in strategies and the multi-car crash involving Kyle Larson, Ryan Hunter-Reay leads Devlin DeFrancesco, Jack Harvey, David Malukas, and Conor Daly. RHR pits at Lap 103, handing the lead to DeFrancesco.

IndyCar race control tried to restart the race on Lap 107, but Christian Rasmussen almost lost it entirely in the short chute between Turns 3 & 4, prompting IndyCar to abort the restart and throw the yellow once again.

They'll try again on Lap 110, and this time they're able to get back to the start/finish line under green, and it's Conor Daly making a four-wide move for second before Turn ! That'll give Daly the race lead when DeFrancesco has to pit.

 
Kyle Larson's Indianapolis 500 ends with a crash on Lap 92

A CRASH ON THE RESTART! AND IT'S KYLE LARSON!

Kyle Larson is one of several cars to crash after the field got bunched up in midpack, putting him out of the Indy 500 after 92 laps. Larson is out of the car and he will not complete the Indy 500, nor will he be able to complete all 1,100 possible miles of racing today. Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb are also involved.

Tony Stewart will remain the only driver in history to have completed all 1,100 miles of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in one day, having done so back in 2001. Stewart finished sixth at Indy and third at Charlotte that year.

 
Alex Palou takes the lead on pit road, Robert Schwartzman crashes into his pit crew

Pit road opens under caution after Rinus VeeKay's crash, and there's been a change in the top spot as Alex Palou capitalized on Takuma Sato sliding too far forward in his box to take the lead after a fast stop by his crew. But there's big issues now for the polesitter, as Robert Schwartzman skidded into his box and hit the pit wall, pinning his crew between the wall and his car.

Schwartzman's fueler has suffered a foot injury and has walked to a backboard to be carted off. While that happens, the green flag is now back out with 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay out front.

 
Alexander Rossi's car goes up in flames after mechanical problems, Rinus VeeKay crashes entering pit road

Smoke has begun to trail from Alexander Rossi's car, and he's been forced to bring his car to pit road coming at Lap 73. From Alex Palou's onboard, it looked as if Rossi was losing some type of fluid. And as Rossi brought his car to its pit stall, the fuel pump disengaged and sent his car up in flames. Safety crews extinguish the fire and Rossi bails from his car, slamming down his gloves in frustration as he walks away. There is some concern now for Rossi's fueler, but he gives the thumbs up and looks to be okay.

And now more problems on pit road, as Rinus VeeKay spun as he was entering pit road! VeeKay spins and hits the pit wall, destroying the left rear and bringing out the third caution of the day.

 
Green flag pit stops take place, handing the lead back to Takuma Sato

Here come the Ed Carpenter Racing cars to pit road on Lap 43, as does Devlin DeFrancesco. Rossi, Rasmussen, all pit together and allow Carpenter to take the lead before he comes to pit road the next time by. That'll hand the lead over to Jack Harvey, who is being pursued by Sato, Rinus VeeKay, Conor Daly and David Malukas. Harvey now pits, putting Sato now back out front.

The alternate strategy of the Ed Carpenter cars has put them on the tail end of the lead lap, as they're now running just ahead of the race leaders and will need to hustle to stay in front of Sato and not go a lap down. It's too late for Ed Carpenter, as he's been overtaken by Sato and is now a lap down.

After about 10 or so laps, the leaders who pitted under yellow are now hitting pit road under green. Daly was one of the first to pit, and then Sato came down pit road to lead a bunch of lead lap cars down. Kyle Kirkwood briefly inherited the lead, but he now comes to pit road, handing the front of the field to Colton Herta before Herta pits. (Herta now have a drive-through violation for speeding on pit road)

The race for the lead after green flag stops is now between Sato and David Malukas. Malukas is beginning to turn up the wick, and he's closing in on Sato who's had the dominant car of the day so far.

 
Alexander Rossi, Christian Rasmussen take the lead after staying out under yellow

Lights off on the pace car, and the new leader is Alexander Rossi. He's out from over Christian Rasmussen, who now overtakes Rossi on the restart at Lap 31 to take the lead. Ed Carpenter is third, Devlin DeFrancesco is fourth, and Jack Harvey is fifth. Those drivers stayed out under this caution and did not pit. Takuma Sato, who was the race leader prior to the caution, is now sixth.

Rossi and Rasmussen now swapping the lead, as Rossi takes the top spot once again at Lap 34 before Rasmussen assumes the front yet again. These two cars are teammates, and they'll have to work together to help each other save fuel out front, with car owner Ed Carpenter just behind them shepherding them forward.

Elsewhere in the field, Scott Dixon is now three laps down after his team had to make a brake and caliper change.

 
Second caution comes out for precipitation

The yellow flag has flown for the second time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Lap 19, as a sprinkle is once again passing over the Speedway. There's also a piece of debris on the frontstraightaway, which track officials have just picked up. The field is continuing to run and log laps under caution.

The concern with this shower is for Kyle Larson, as the delayed start already put him in a much tighter window to try and make it to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. It should be noted that after Larson missed the Coke 600 entirely last year, NASCAR updated their rules over the offseason to make it so that any driver who misses a race for a non-excused reason (i.e. illness, birth or death in family, etc.) forfeits all playoff points for the entire season. It's highly unlikely that NASCAR would be amendable to accommodating Larson in the event of any further delays, let alone the slow pace of this 500 thus far.

First round of pit stops takes place under this yellow, and it's a very tight squeeze for Pato O'Ward as he leaves his pit stall. As Rosenqvist and Alex Palou had to check up for O'Ward, Ericsson was able to win the race off pit road. Among the drivers who had slow stops included Schwartzman, Dixon and Larson.

 
Back to green on Lap 10, Takuma Sato leads to start first long run of the day

With the track now cleared followed Marco Andretti's crash, the field takes the green flag once again on Lap 10. This time it's a single-file start, simplifying things for rookie Robert Schwartzman but also leaving him vulnerable to the effects of the draft. Pato O'Ward quickly capitalizes on being in Schwartzman's slipstream, taking the top spot just after the restart.

Now it's a battle between O'Ward, last year's runner up, and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato. Sato takes the lead on Lap 11, and now he sets sail out front over O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Schwartzman and 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson. Looks like they're now settling in and logging laps under green.

 
Green flag, Marco Andretti crashes in the opening corner

The track has been cleared of Scott McLaughlin's crash, and the field now addresses itself for the start. Michael Strahan brings the pace car to pit road, and the field is now in the hands of Casey Irsay Foyt -- the daughter of the late Jim Irsay and the granddaughter-in-law of the one and only A.J. Foyt.

Irsay Foyt unfurls the green flag, Robert Schwartzman hits the accelerator, and the 109th Indianapolis 500 is underway -- and immediately goes back to yellow! A crash in the opening corner, as Marco Andretti has crashed in Turn 1! Andretti's race is already over, and the fabled Andretti Curse continues: An Andretti has not won the Indianapolis 500 since Mario Andretti's only win in 1969, and an Andretti won't win today as Marco's race is already over.

 
Engines fired, Scott McLaughlin crashes during pace laps

With the rain shower now having passed, Roger Penske has given the command to start engines for the Indy 500. The field now rolls off led by not only Jimmie Johnson & Tom Brady for The Fastest Seat in Sports, but also helicopters from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. All this in front of the first sellout crowd for the 500 in nine years.

AND NOW UNDER PACE LAPS, SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN HAS CRASHED! McLaughlin was warming up and completely lost it at the end of the frontstraightaway, slamming the inside wall and ending his Indy 500 before it even began! It's shades of 1992, when polesitter Roberto Guerrero crashed during pace laps as well.

This is a complete and utter disaster for McLaughlin, who led the most laps in last year's Indy 500 at 66. As that goes on, it appears 2008 Indy 500 Scott Dixon also has a problem.

 
Rain delay complicates Kyle Larson's Indy-Charlotte Double

For the second year in a row, rain has threatened Kyle Larson's chances of becoming the fifth driver in history to run both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. Just prior to the command to start engines at Indianapolis, a passing shower has forced the start of the Indy 500 in a holding pattern, putting Larson in a very difficult situation.

Due to the travel logistics necessary to get Larson from Indianapolis to Charlotte Motor Speedway in time for the start of NASCAR's Coke 600, Larson has to leave the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at approximately 4:07 p.m. ET, meaning Larson only had about a 45 minute window to start the Indy 500 from its scheduled start of 12:45 p.m.

It appears as though Larson will be able to make that window, as the Indy 500 is now set to start at 1:21 p.m. ET, but it'll be very close.

If rain prevents Larson from starting the Indy 500 before he has to get to Charlotte, 2013 Indianapolis 500 champion and IndyCar great Tony Kanaan will get in Larson's No. 17 for Arrow McLaren & Hendrick Motorsports in his place. If Larson starts the race but rain prevents him from continuing, his team will be forced to retire as mid-race relief drivers are not permitted per IndyCar rules.

 
Indianapolis 500 start delayed by rain

New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez give the command for drivers to go to their cars. However, the start of the Indianapolis 500 has been delayed by a passing shower. They are currently performing Back Home Again in Indiana.

This is reportedly a light shower, and any delay should be quite brief. However, this is significant considering last year's extensive rain delay and Kyle Larson's travel plans. If the rain picks up and the Indy 500 is delayed significantly, Larson will have to abort his Indy 500 plans and travel to Charlotte while Tony Kanaan takes over his car.

This is the current state of things at Indianapolis: They are going to spend 10 minutes on an engine warmup while they wait for this shower to pass. Things should be good to go once the backside of this weather system passes, but we'll see if any of this precipitation dampens the racetrack and necessitates any track drying. It sounds like they're going to do some track drying in Turn 1, but they haven't lost the rest of the Speedway.

 
Tom Brady booed during Indy 500 pre-race ceremonies

Pre-race ceremonies for the Indianapolis 500 are well underway, and they include a number of NFL dignitaries including someone who isn't exactly popular in Indianapolis. Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady was lustily booed by the crowd, as Brady is set to take a ceremonial lap around the Speedway in a two-seater IndyCar driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who ran the Indy 500 in 2022.

Formal pre-race festivities after driver intros have also now begun. Speaking of driver intros, Josef Newgarden was also booed by the crowd as part of the fallout from the Penske cheating scandal. This crowd takes their race and the integrity of their race very, very seriously.

 
Indianapolis 500 starting lineup

Here is the starting lineup for the 109th Indianapolis 500. On the pole is Robert Schwartzman, who last week became the first rookie driver to win the pole for the 500 Mile Race since Teo Fabi in 1983, and his Prema Racing team is the first first-year team to win the pole since Mayer Motor Racing did so in 1984 with Tom Sneva.

Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden will have to come from the final row and 32nd starting spot after he and 2018 winner Will Power both had their qualifying times thrown out due to illegal rear attenuators. Kyle Larson, attempting the Indy-Charlotte Double for the second time, will start 19th today.

  1. #83 - Robert Shwartzman (R)
  2. #75 - Takuma Sato (W)
  3. #5 - Pato O'Ward
  4. #9 - Scott Dixon (W)
  5. #60 - Felix Rosenqvist
  6. #10 - Alex Palou
  7. #4 - David Malukas
  8. #7 - Christian Lundgaard
  9. #28 - Marcus Ericsson (W)
  10. #3 - Scott McLaughlin
  11. #76 - Conor Daly
  12. #20 - Alexander Rossi (W)
  13. #8 - Kyffin Simpson
  14. #33 - Ed Carpenter
  15. #14 - Santino Ferrucci
  16. #30 - Devlin DeFrancesco
  17. #77 - Sting Ray Robb
  18. #21 - Christian Rasmussen
  19. #17 - Kyle Larson
  20. #45 - Louis Foster
  21. #90 - Callum Ilott
  22. #06 - Helio Castroneves
  23. #27 - Kyle Kirkwood
  24. #6 - Nolan Siegel
  25. #23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
  26. #24 - Jack Harvey
  27. #26 - Colton Herta
  28. #15 - Graham Rahal
  29. #98 - Marco Andretti
  30. #66 - Marcus Armstrong
  31. #18 - Rinus VeeKay
  32. #2 - Josef Newgarden
  33. #12 - Will Power

Failed to Qualify: Jacob Abel (R)

(R) - Denotes rookie

(W) - Denotes past winner

 
Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500! A bit of an interesting arrangement as I'm bringing you the 500 Mile Race from the Charlotte Motor Speedway, where I'm on-site to cover Kyle Larson's Indy-Charlotte Double bid from the Coke 600 side of things.

We're about an hour away from the green flag in Indy right now, but that's weather-permitting. There are some sprinkles in the area, but based on what's currently being said by reporters on site any precipitation is very light and should clear soon -- For Larson's sake, hopefully as soon as possible.

Pre-race coverage is currently ongoing on Fox.
