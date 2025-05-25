There are a select few places in the entire world that are famous for auto racing to the point that they are synonymous with the sport. Mention Le Mans, and you are surely referring to the Circuit de la Sarthe and the world's greatest 24 Hour endurance race. Say Daytona, and it's likely that you're referring to Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR's signature racetrack, and its greatest race. And talk of Indianapolis, and it will almost certainly bring the world's most famous 500 Mile Race to the forefront of the mind and imagination.

Some of the top drivers in the world have returned to Indianapolis on Sunday looking to make history and lay claim to one of the biggest racing prizes in the world. The place they call "The Brickyard" will see 33 drivers try to conquer the rest over 200 laps to reach Victory Lane and participate in one of the unique traditions of race and enjoy a big glass bottle of milk.

Let's take a look at how you can watch the race on Sunday before breaking down the biggest storylines of the week and giving a pick to win it all below.

Where to watch the 109th Indianapolis 500

When: Sunday, May 25 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- Speedway, Indiana

TV: Fox

Indy 500 starting lineup

Time trial qualifying at Indianapolis ended in a massive upset, as rookie driver Robert Shwartzman and first-year IndyCar team Prema Racing won the pole with a four-lap average of 232.790 MPH in the Fast Six on Sunday. Shwartzman, a former reserve driver for Ferrari's F1 team, is the first Indy 500 rookie to start on the pole since Teo Fabi did so in 1983, while Prema Racing -- an Italian racing team that runs several Formula 1 junior programs -- is the first rookie team to win the pole since Mayer Motor Racing did so with driver Tom Sneva.

Schwartzman will be flanked on the front row by two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato and last year's runner-up Pato O'Ward. Sato is one of three former champions who will start in the first three rows, with 2008 winner Scott Dixon in fourth and 2022 champion Marcus Ericsson in ninth.

#83 - Robert Shwartzman (R) #75 - Takuma Sato (W) #5 - Pato O'Ward #9 - Scott Dixon (W) #60 - Felix Rosenqvist #10 - Alex Palou #4 - David Malukas #7 - Christian Lundgaard #28 - Marcus Ericsson (W) #3 - Scott McLaughlin #76 - Conor Daly #20 - Alexander Rossi (W) #8 - Kyffin Simpson #33 - Ed Carpenter #14 - Santino Ferrucci #30 - Devlin DeFrancesco #77 - Sting Ray Robb #21 - Christian Rasmussen #17 - Kyle Larson #45 - Louis Foster #90 - Callum Ilott #06 - Helio Castroneves #27 - Kyle Kirkwood #6 - Nolan Siegel #23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay #24 - Jack Harvey #26 - Colton Herta #15 - Graham Rahal #98 - Marco Andretti #66 - Marcus Armstrong #18 - Rinus VeeKay #2 - Josef Newgarden #12 - Will Power

Failed to Qualify: Jacob Abel (R)

(R) - Denotes rookie

(W) - Denotes past winner

Indy 500 storylines to watch

When the Month of May opened, all eyes were on Josef Newgarden's quest to become the first driver in Indy 500 history to win the race three years in a row. But his pursuit of history has been marred by a scandal at the Speedway that has put his team directly in the crosshairs of a challenge to the very integrity of IndyCar's most accomplished organization.



Prior to the start of Sunday's time trials, Newgarden and Will Power's Team Penske cars were disallowed from making a qualifying attempt after it was discovered that both cars had illegal fillings in the seam of the rear attenuator, a safety device and spec part that teams are not allowed to modify. While it was at first decided that both cars would simply start in Row 4, the penalties levied to Penske became much more severe after the depth of Penske's infractions, which included the same illegal fillings being present in Newgarden's 2024 winning car, were made apparent.



Newgarden and Power both start the Indianapolis 500 from the rear of the field, with their teams stripped of all points earned in qualifying and fined $100,000. The matter of the Penske penalties is made more complicated by the fact that Roger Penske also owns both IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leading to severe actions by Penske in an effort to maintain the integrity of the sport and his organization: Team Penske fired multiple top-ranking members of its organization



If the fallout from Penske's penalties and the ensuing distraction does not make for a severe hindrance to Newgarden's three-peat bid, the fact that he's starting in the final row certainly will. No driver starting in Row 11 has ever gone on to win the Indy 500, as the deepest starting spot any winner has come from is 28th -- a record held jointly by Ray Haroun (1911) and Louis Meyer (1936), meaning it hasn't been done since prior to to World War II.



"We have the tools and the people to battle to the front," Newgarden said after the final practice on Friday in which he recorded the fastest time on the track, "which is what we plan to do."

One year after his Indianapolis 500 debut and doomed Double attempt, NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson returned to Indy this year looking to finally complete the Indy-Charlotte Double. Last year, Larson's first attempt at running both the Indy 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on the same day ended in disaster, as a rain delay at Indianapolis prevented him from making it to Charlotte in time for the start of the Coke 600 -- and then more rain when he finally arrived in Charlotte ended the race prematurely and prevented him from ever getting in the No. 5 Chevrolet he drives full-time in NASCAR.



Should the weather cooperate, Larson will try to improve on an 18th place finish in last year's Indy 500 and become the fifth driver in history to complete the Double



Larson's second try at the Month of May has not been quite as successful as his first, as he crashed in the leadup to qualifying and then turned in a midpack time trial performance. After qualifying fifth for his debut a year ago, Larson will now start the Indy 500 from 19th starting spot this year.

Although Castroneves' resume is among the greatest of any who competed in IndyCar over the last quarter century, a fifth Indianapolis 500 win will be no small feat considering that he has yet to make a start in open wheel competition this season. Castroneves' last major race came in February, when he made his long-awaited NASCAR debut in the Daytona 500. And having just turned 50 years old, Castroneves would have to become the oldest driver to ever win the Indy 500, a record Unser set when he won at 47 years old in 1987.

Pick to win

Pato O'Ward (+500) -- Last year's Indianapolis 500 saw Pato O'Ward get his heart broken with one lap to go, as he made what would have been the winning move at the white flag had Josef Newgarden not been able to get a run and pass him back just a half lap later. Having come that close already makes O'Ward an obvious favorite going into this year's Indy 500, as does the fact that he has become one of IndyCar's biggest stars. O'Ward won a career-high three times last season, and already has a podium to start this year with a second place finish at The Thermal Club.

Since joining Arrow McLaren, O'Ward has consistently run at the front in the Indianapolis 500, leading 17 laps in 2021, 26 in 2022, 39 in 2023 and nine a year ago.

So who wins the Indy 500 2025, and which long shots make a run at the checkered flag?