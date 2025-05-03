The 2025 Kentucky Derby field is set and post positions have been assigned, with the morning line favorite, Journalism, at 3-1 and running out of the 8 gate. He will be challenged by a strong field that includes two horses trained by Bob Baffert, as the legendary trainer returns to Churchill Downs for the first time since 2021 when Medina Spirit was stripped of the Derby crown after testing positive for an anti-inflammatory in post-race screening, resulting in Baffert receiving a three-year ban from the track.

Among the most interesting parts of the race is the prize money handed out. It's one of the richest races in the world on top of being the most prestigious. Let's take a closer look at how all the money breaks down.

2025 Kentucky Derby purse breakdown

For the second consecutive year, the Kentucky Derby will feature a $5 million purse, paid out to the top five horses in the field. The winner of the race will take home $3.1 million (more than the entire purse was back in 2023), while the horse that finishes second will still pull down $1 million. The full purse breakdown for the top 5 horses in the field looks like this:

First: $3.1 million

Second: $1 million

Third: $500,000

Fourth: $250,000

Fifth: $150,000

How much will the winning jockey make?

Jockeys at the Kentucky Derby negotiate a guaranteed riding fee of at least $500 to run the race, but there is a potential for a massive payday for the riders that finish in the money. The typical prize split for the winning horse is 80% going to the owners, 10% to the trainer and 10% to the jockey. Last year, Brian Hernandez Jr. took home $310,000 for riding Mystik Dan to the winner's circle.

With the purse remaining the same for this year, the winning jockey in the 151st Run for the Roses will earn that same $310,000 prize -- with some of that money going to the jockey's agent and valet as well. The jockeys who finish in second and third typically take home 5% of the purse, which is $50,000 and $25,000 respectively.

2025 Kentucky Derby jockeys

The 20 jockeys hoping to ride their horse to the winner's circle and that six-figure payday are:

Martin Garcia (Citizen Bull; 14-1)

Flavien Prat (Neoquos; 47-1)

Luan Machado (Final Gambit; 15-1)

Nik Juarez (American Promise; 12-1)

Christophe Lemaire (Admire Dayton; 37-1)

Joao Moreira (Luxor Cafe; 12-1)

Umberto Rispoli (Journalism; 7/2)

Brian Hernandez Jr. (Burnham Square; 16-1)

Joseph Ramos (Flying Mohawk; 33-1)

Manuel Franco (East Avenue; 32-1)

Irad Ortiz Jr. (Publisher; 28-1)

Joel Rosario (Tiztastic; 18-1)

Julien Leparoux (Render Judgement; 12-1)

Juan Vargas (Coal Battle; 27-1)

Jose Ortiz (Sandman; 9/2)

Junior Alvarado (Sovereignty; 9-1)

Jareth Loveberry (Chunk of Gold; 29-1)

Javier Castellano (Owen Almighty; 39-1)

Hector Isaac Berrios (Baeza; 22-1)

Hernandez is looking to go back-to-back with Burnham Square, while five other former Derby winners are in the field. Javier Castellano, Flavien Prat and Joel Rosario each have one Kentucky Derby win to their names, while Mike Smith has won twice and placed four times in 28 appearances and John Velazquez has three wins and two places in 26 runs at the Derby (he also ran Medina Spirit to the win in 2021 before the horse was DQ'd).

Five jockeys are making their first Derby appearance, as Juan Vargas, Joe Ramos, Joao Moreira, Luan Machado and Nik Juarez are all new to the crown jewel of horse racing. Journalism's jockey, Umberto Rispoli, has never finished higher than ninth in his two Derby appearances.

If you are looking for an underdog to follow this year, Neoequos (47-1) and Owen Almighty (39-1) are the biggest longshots. Those two don't compare, however, with some of the biggest longshots to win all time. Look no further than 2022 when Rich Strike (80-1) took home the roses after being a late addition to the field. Plus, horses like Mine That Bird (50-1) in 2009 and Giacomo (50-1) in 2005 have also come up big on the grandest stage of them all.

