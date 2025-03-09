The 2025 Kentucky Derby will mark the 151st Run for the Roses and the first leg of the Triple Crown will be held on Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs. We've already seen dozens of prep races on the 2025 Road to the Kentucky Derby and there was a surprising result at the 2025 San Felipe Stakes. Bob Baffert-trained Barnes was the 8-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, but the grandsire of American Pharoah was upset by Journalism at Santa Anita on March 1. How can you identify value in the 2025 Kentucky Derby futures and who are the top 2025 Kentucky Derby contenders? Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading John Hancock, even though he is undefeated and coming off a win in the Sam F. Davis Stakes. This Brad Cox-trained colt is coming off a win at the 2025 Sam F. Davis Stakes in which he started at the front of the pack and made a push down the final stretch for a convincing victory.

John Hancock and jockey Flavien Prat won by a half-length over more-experienced racer Owen Almighty, giving this son of Constitution momentum heading into the Kentucky Derby 2025, but Demling isn't putting everything on this contender just yet. "Solid, but still has a lot of room for improvement," Demling told SportsLine. See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025. After breaking his maiden at Gulfstream Park on Dec. 28 and then winning the Grade III Holy Bull Stakes on Feb. 1, Burnham Square finished a somewhat disappointing fourth at the Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 1 behind Sovereignty, River Thames and Neoequos.

It was a surprising outcome in his third consecutive start at Gulfstream Park, but the son of Liam's Map out of Scat Daddy mare Linda still has pretty clear potential. He posted an HRN speed figure of 112 in his win at the Holy Bull and his fourth-place finish on Saturday still earned him 10 points in the 2025 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. He's got 30 points now and would likely have enough points to qualify with a top-five finish at the 2025 Florida Derby. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

