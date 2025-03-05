The 2025 Kentucky Derby will run on Saturday, May 3 from Churchill Downs. Fans are already making wagers on 2025 Kentucky Derby futures, and the field of 2025 Kentucky Derby horses will continue to materialize as prep races unfold. The latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds list Barnes as the 8-1 favorite. Citizen Bull (9-1) is the only other horse of the current 2025 Kentucky Derby contenders with single-digit odds, while a bet on all other 3-year-old horses not listed in the futures pays out 9-2. Getaway Car is among the potential 2025 Kentucky Derby sleepers at 50-1. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge.

With the 2025 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading John Hancock, even though he is undefeated and coming off a win in the Sam F. Davis Stakes. The three-year-old colt made his debut at the MSW at Tampa Bay Downs on Jan. 8, where he won with a speed figure of 113. He finished ahead of Mad House (second place) and First Act (third place), both contenders to qualify for the Derby field.

John Hancock isn't as battle-tested as some of the other top contenders in the field. "The Brad Cox-trained colt is 2-for-2 and won the Sam F. Davis Stakes in his last start," Demling told SportsLine. "Solid, but still has a lot of room for improvement."

Another stunner: Demling is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Burnham Square has all the intangibles needed to compete at the Kentucky Derby 2025. He has won two of his last four starts, which includes crossing the finish line first in the Holly Bush.

He closed from last to defeat Tappan Street by 1 3/4 lengths at Gulfstream Park, advancing up the inside down the backstretch. Demling has identified him as a horse to watch in the upcoming prep races, especially since "he has gotten better and better each start."

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an epic double-digit longshot who has "lots and lots of potential."

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2025, and which double-digit longshot is a must-back?

