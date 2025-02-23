The 2025 Kentucky Derby will be held at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3. There are already more than 60 horses who have collected at least one point in the 2025 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings and there are still over a dozen prep races remaining on the schedule. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert is eligible to return to this year's Kentucky Derby after serving a three-year suspension after Medina Spirit failed a drug test in 2021. Baffert trains a number of 2025 Kentucky Derby contenders, including Barnes (8-1) and Citizen Bull (9-1), the two favorites in the 2025 Kentucky Derby futures. All other three-year-olds are priced at 9-2 in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading John Hancock, even though he is undefeated and coming off a win at the 2025 Sam F. Davis Stakes. Trainer Brad Cox is technically a Kentucky Derby winner with Mandaloun in 2021, but he's still never been to the winner's circle at the Run for the Roses because Medina Spirit was initially awarded the winner before the failed drug test.

Cox would go on to win the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality but has come up empty at the Triple Crown in the three years since. John Hancock was sired by Constitution out of Freud mare Scribbling Sarah, but he's not as tested as some of the other horses on the Kentucky Derby trail. He didn't race at all as a two-year-old and both of his wins came at Tampa Bay Downs against less-than-stellar competition. See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby futures. This son of Liam's Map out of Scat Daddy mare Linda has already run three times, including a start at Churchill Downs as a two-year-old when he finished third. He broke his maiden in December at Gulfstream Park and also won the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park earlier this month.

Now, Burnham Sqaure is likely to be a factor just like his grandsire. Scat Daddy won the 2007 Fountain of Youth Stakes and Florida Derby to earn his way into that year's Kentucky Derby field. Additionally, Burnham Square has gotten better in every start. Australian trainer Ian Wilkes won the 2012 Breeders' Cup Classic with Fort Larned and was an assistant for Carl Nafzger when Street Sense won the Kentucky Derby in 2007. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

