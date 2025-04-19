The 2025 Kentucky Derby will kick off horse racing's Triple Crown on Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs. The favorite has won the Kentucky Derby 40 times since 1908, but hasn't claimed the top prize since 2018, when Justify won en route to claiming the Triple Crown. Justify was also the last horse to win the Triple Crown, but could that change this year beginning with the Kentucky Derby 2025? Journalism is the 3-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Sandman (8-1), Sovereignty (8-1), Tappan Street (10-1) and Rodriguez (10-1). Journalism has won his last four starts, but is he one of the top 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to target? Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Rodriguez, even though he's one of the favorites. In fact, Demling says Rodriguez doesn't even hit the board in his 2025 Kentucky Derby projections. Baffert has been a wizard throughout his career at Churchill Downs, winning six times officially and crossing the line in first with Medina Spirit in 2021. However, Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test and was later stripped of the win. The incident also led to a three-year suspension for Baffert from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Kentucky Derby 151 will mark Baffert's first trip back to the Kentucky Derby since the suspension was lifted and it's likely to be a media sideshow. More importantly for Rodriguez, his temperament and running style don't look like strong fits for the Kentucky Derby. The son of 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is similarly immature to his sire, and Authentic benefitted from extra months of training before his September Derby win because of COVID-19. He's been at his best working from the front and he'll face competition for the early lead against a 20-horse field. See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Luxor Cafe, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Luxor Cafe has the pedigree needed to compete at Churchill Downs. He was sired by American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown in 2015.

Luxor Cafe qualified for the 2025 Kentucky Derby by way of wins at the Hyacinth Stakes and Fukuryu Stakes in Japan. He won by five lengths at the Fukuryu Stakes in Japan on March 29, proving he has the speed to compete at the Kentucky Derby. The 3-year-old colt is expected to arrive at Churchill Downs on April 23, giving him plenty of time to acclimate to the track and his surroundings. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, futures