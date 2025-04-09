The 2025 Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3. There are already over a dozen 2025 Kentucky Derby horses that have automatically qualified for the 151st Run for the Roses via the 2025 Road to the Kentucky Derby. That includes Journalism, who won the Santa Anita Derby and was sired by 2007 Preakness winner Curlin. Curlin hit the board in all three horse racing Triple Crown races in 2007, including a third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Now, Journalism is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. He's followed in the 2025 Kentucky Derby futures by Sandman (8-1), Sovereignty (8-1), Rodriguez (10-1) and Tappan Street (10-1). Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Rodriguez, even though he's one of the favorites. In fact, Demling says Rodriguez doesn't even hit the board in his projections. The Bob Baffert-trained horse led gate to wire in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York last week, securing his spot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field. Rodriguez closed 62-1 in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager, which ended before the Wood Memorial.

However, Rodriguez has been nervous in front of big crowds. Rodriguez previously finished third in the San Felipe and second in the Robert B. Lewis. Demling does not have Rodriguez hitting the board in the Kentucky Derby 2025, so he is a horse to avoid with 2025 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Luxor Cafe, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Sired by American Pharoah, Luxor Cafe has won four of his last five starts to qualify for the Run for the Roses via the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby. He beat Admire Daytona and Don in the Mood in the Hyacinth, and they both hit the board in the UAE Derby (G2) on April 5.

Luxor Cafe faced slightly softer competition in the Hyacinth and Fukuryu Stakes, but he was visually impressive in those victories. While American Pharoah garners plenty of attention as his sire, his dam is multiple U.S. graded stakes winner Mary's Follies. Luxor Cafe is one of the longshots that Demling is targeting for the Kentucky Derby due to his pedigree and form.

Demling is especially high on a double-digit longshot who "has a legit shot."

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, futures

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, futures