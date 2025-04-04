The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 3, the oldest continuously running sporting event in the United States. The first Kentucky Derby ran in 1875 and has turned into the kickoff of summer. The 2025 Kentucky Derby field becomes clearer each week with the world's top 3-year-old horses competing for one of the most coveted spots in sports. Tappan Street won the Florida Derby and Sandman won the Arkansas Derby, two of the most notable races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Triple crown winner American Pharoh won the Arkansas Derby before his 2015 run to glory, so could Sandman be on his way to doing the same, beginning with the Kentucky Derby 2025? Journalism is the 5-1 favorite, followed by Sovereignty (7-1) and Citizen Bull (9-1) in the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Final Gambit, even though he is one of the top favorites and just won the Jeff Ruby Stakes. The Brad Cox-trained horse would become Cox's first horse to cross the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby despite Cox having multiple starters in each of the last four Kentucky Derby races. Cox had two horses with the five-lowest odds favorites to win last year's Kentucky Derby but still failed to leave Churchill Downs with the victory.

Final Gambit has never run in a race higher than a Grade III stakes, and he still has only won half of his four career races. Cox also trains Tappan Street, who also qualified for the Kentucky Derby. Entering the Kentucky Derby with multiple horses hasn't bode well for Cox's starters in the past and at 10-1 odds, Demling doesn't see value in Final Gambit being the one to change that.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Coal Battle, even though he is a 14-1 longshot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Coal Battle should easily qualify for a Kentucky Derby entry after finishing third in the Arkansas Derby. He has 95 qualifying points for 72-year-old trainer Lonnie Briley in what is one of the feel-good stories of the Derby.

Coal Battle had previously won four consecutive races, including the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes in February. He has shown that he can win in a variety of ways, and his top speed figures are among the best in the Kentucky Derby field. Demling believes he will be a contender in the Run for the Roses, making him a valuable longshot wager to include in Kentucky Derby bets.

