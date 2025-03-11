Sovereignty surged from last to first to win the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park, emerging as an early contender to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3. Sovereignty, who is trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, is in a three-way tie atop the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. He has already locked up his spot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field and is a 17-1 longshot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. Barnes (8-1) and Citizen Bull (9-1) are sitting atop the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses, with the odds set to change drastically over the next two months. Which ones should you target with your 2025 Kentucky Derby futures bets? Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading John Hancock, even though he is undefeated and coming off a win in the Sam F. Davis Stakes. He earned 20 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with his win at Tampa Bay Downs last month, claiming the victory in wire-to-wire fashion. John Hancock finished in 1:42.27 under the guidance of jockey Flavien Prat.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025. After breaking his maiden at Gulfstream Park on Dec. 28 and then winning the Grade III Holy Bull Stakes on Feb. 1, Burnham Square finished a somewhat disappointing fourth at the Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 1 behind Sovereignty, River Thames and Neoequos.

It was a surprising outcome in his third consecutive start at Gulfstream Park, but the son of Liam's Map out of Scat Daddy mare Linda still has pretty clear potential. He posted an HRN speed figure of 112 in his win at the Holy Bull and his fourth-place finish on Saturday still earned him 10 points in the 2025 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. He's got 30 points now and would likely have enough points to qualify with a top-five finish at the 2025 Florida Derby.

