The 2025 Kentucky Derby field continues to take shape ahead of the annual Run for the Roses on Saturday, May 3 from Churchill Downs. Barnes, a Bob Baffert horse who won his first two races, is the 8-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Citizen Bull (9-1) as the two 2025 Kentucky Derby horses with odds better than 10-1. The 2025 Kentucky Derby futures will shift from now until the first Saturday in May, so making 2025 Kentucky Derby bets early could create plenty of value.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading John Hancock, even though he is undefeated and coming off a win in the Sam F. Davis Stakes. Although John Hancock was bred in Kentucky, his first two races have come at Tampa Bay Downs. The Sam F. Davis Stakes has been a part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby since 2013, but it has yet to produce a winner in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

John Hancock has only run at Tampa Bay Downs to begin his career, so he lacks the experience of some of the top horses expected to run in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. His father, Constitution, won four career races but never ran a Triple Crown and finished third in his one race at Churchill Downs. Given John Hancock's lack of overall experience or performing at different venues, Demling isn't ready to include him in 2025 Kentucky Derby bets quite yet. See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025. The horse has finished in the money in four of five starts, ending 2024 by breaking maiden and then beginning 2025 with a victory at the G3 Holy Bull Stakes. This 3-year-old gelding is trained by Aussie, Ian Wilkes, who has just one prior Kentucky Derby start under his belt (eighth place in 2017), but Wilkes has multiple G1 wins on his resume, including at the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Speaking of G1 wins, Burnham Square's pedigree has plenty of those, indicating the horse has the genetics to get one himself. Both his sire and grandsire collected multiple Grade I victories, while his dam, Linda, had a G2 win at Churchill Downs in 2016. Burnham Square is a horse on the rise, as Demling says, "He has gotten better and better each start" so now could be the time to jump on him with Kentucky Derby 2025 bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

