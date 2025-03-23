The longest continuously-held sporting event in the United States will turn 151 this year on Saturday, May 3. That marks the date of the 2025 Kentucky Derby, which was first held in 1875. Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., has hosted every running since the beginning and will be the center of the horse racing world on the first Saturday in May. While roughly 10,000 spectators saw the inaugural running in person, the Kentucky Derby 2025 is expected to have an attendance exceeding 150,000. Barnes is the 8-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, while Citizen Bull, another Bob Baffert horse, is 9-1 in the 2025 Kentucky Derby futures.

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading John Hancock, even though he is undefeated and coming off a win in the Sam F. Davis Stakes. The three-year-old colt made his debut at the MSW at Tampa Bay Downs on Jan. 8, where he won with a speed figure of 113, but that wasn't enough to convince Demling he has the pedigree to win at Churchill Downs. The Sam F. Davis Stakes, while prestigious in its own right, has yet to produce a winner in the Run for the Roses.

With that being the case, Demling is backing other horses in his Kentucky Derby futures bets at this point. John Hancock isn't as battle-tested as some of the other top contenders in the field, and Demling needs to see more from the Brad H. Cox-trained colt. "The Brad Cox-trained colt is 2-for-2 and won the Sam F. Davis Stakes in his last start," Demling told SportsLine. "Solid, but still has a lot of room for improvement."

Another stunner: Demling is high on Burnham Square, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Burnham Square is coming off the worst finish of his career, a fourth-place showing at the Fountain of Youth (G2) on March 1. Despite that disappointing result, Burnham Square has proven he has the speed and endurance to compete at Churchill Downs in May.

Burnham Square won the Holy Bull Stakes in February and has finished third or better in four of his last five starts. In his Holy Bull Stakes victory, Burnham Square closed from last to defeat Tappan Street by 1 3/4 lengths at Gulfstream Park, advancing up the inside down the backstretch. Burnham Square also has the pedigree needed to compete at the 2025 Kentucky Derby. His sire and grandsire collected multiple Grade I victories, while his dam, Linda, had a G2 win at Churchill Downs in 2016. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

