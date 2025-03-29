The 2025 Kentucky Derby will mark the 151st Run for the Roses, and we're a little over a month away from the first leg of the Triple Crown being contested at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3. One horse that punched his ticket into the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, should his owners and trainers choose to run him, is Tiztastic from Steve Asmussen's barn. The hall-of-fame trainer needs a Kentucky Derby win to complete the career Triple Crown and Tiztastic has already qualified for the Kentucky Derby 2025 with 119 points after a win at the Louisiana Derby last week.

Meanwhile, Journalism, who won the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita earlier this month is the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Final Gambit, even though he is one of the top favorites and just won the Jeff Ruby Stakes. Trainer Brad Cox won the Kentucky Derby with Mandaloun in 2021, but hasn't actually had a horse cross the finish line first in the Run for the Roses. That victory was awarded months after the fact when Medina Spirit's win was officially stripped after an investigation into a failed drug test.

Final Gambit has proven closing speed, going from last-to-first to win in each of his last two starts. However, while a closer can be alluring, it's often a tall task to work from the back of the pack against large and talented fields like what we'll see at the Kentucky Derby. In his win at the Jeff Ruby Stakes, Final Gambit seemed to benefit from a bizarre race, as the speed at the front hit the brakes late to allow the son of Not This Time out of Tapit mare Pachinko to surge late for the win. He'll face more durable speed at Churchill Downs and Demling is predicting he gets stuck in the back. See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Coal Battle, even though he is a 14-1 longshot in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2025. With five wins already in seven career starts, including a win in the Rebel Stakes, Coal Battle is already one of the most experienced and winningest horses on the Road to the Kentucky Derby 2025.

He'll take another test on Saturday in the Arkansas Derby against a strong field, but he's almost assured a spot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field if he hits the board at all. "The son of Coal Front is trained by Lonnie Briley and is perhaps the most versatile of all the contenders. He could win a number of different ways and a big Arkansas Derby will have him sticking around the top," Demling said. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

